Writer Shawn Taylor collaborated with TV host and Emmy winner Tamron Hall to co-write "As the Wicked Watch," a book based on the true story of two homicides of 11-year-old girls in Chicago.

The inspiration: Taylor covered the police beat for the Tribune in the early 2000s while Hall reported for FOX News Chicago for 10 years.

The plot feels even more relevant amid fresh conversations about coverage of missing Black women in Chicago, Taylor tells Axios.

"It's the first installment in the Jordan Manning series. Manning is a local TV reporter on the crime beat who has a forensic background," Taylor said. "We're currently working on book two."

We asked the longtime Chicago writer and media consultant how she'd spend her perfect day in the city.

🍳 Breakfast: "The lemon dill grilled salmon with eggs over easy and hash browns at Batter and Berries."

🚲 Morning activity: "A ride along the lakefront bike trail from Buckingham Fountain to the Museum of Science and Industry."

🍚 Lunch: "The fried rice at Chant is addictive. It's one of the ways I cheat on Oak Park with Hyde Park. Virtue and Ja' Grill are two others."

⚓️ Afternoon activity: "Cruising Lake Michigan aboard my friend's charter yacht, the Allons-y, named for the 10th Dr. Who's way of saying, 'Let’s go!'"

🥃 Dinner: "Gibsons Italia is my go-to for special occasions. The branzino is superb. I like to finish with an Amaro Nonino."

🎤 Evening activity: "I like to catch a show at Zanies or Second City, or at one of the city's hidden gems with an open mic."