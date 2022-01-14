Best Chicago day ever: Writer Shawn Taylor
Writer Shawn Taylor collaborated with TV host and Emmy winner Tamron Hall to co-write "As the Wicked Watch," a book based on the true story of two homicides of 11-year-old girls in Chicago.
The inspiration: Taylor covered the police beat for the Tribune in the early 2000s while Hall reported for FOX News Chicago for 10 years.
- The plot feels even more relevant amid fresh conversations about coverage of missing Black women in Chicago, Taylor tells Axios.
- "It's the first installment in the Jordan Manning series. Manning is a local TV reporter on the crime beat who has a forensic background," Taylor said. "We're currently working on book two."
We asked the longtime Chicago writer and media consultant how she'd spend her perfect day in the city.
🍳 Breakfast: "The lemon dill grilled salmon with eggs over easy and hash browns at Batter and Berries."
🚲 Morning activity: "A ride along the lakefront bike trail from Buckingham Fountain to the Museum of Science and Industry."
🍚 Lunch: "The fried rice at Chant is addictive. It's one of the ways I cheat on Oak Park with Hyde Park. Virtue and Ja' Grill are two others."
⚓️ Afternoon activity: "Cruising Lake Michigan aboard my friend's charter yacht, the Allons-y, named for the 10th Dr. Who's way of saying, 'Let’s go!'"
🥃 Dinner: "Gibsons Italia is my go-to for special occasions. The branzino is superb. I like to finish with an Amaro Nonino."
🎤 Evening activity: "I like to catch a show at Zanies or Second City, or at one of the city's hidden gems with an open mic."
