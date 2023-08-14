All eyes are on Atlanta this week as a Fulton County grand jury could be on the verge of indicting former President Donald Trump and others for their alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Why it matters: This week could mark the culmination of a more than 2.5-year investigation that has put Georgia at the center of one of the most controversial elections in United States history.

Driving the news: District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek more than a dozen indictments against Trump and others in the case, sources tell CNN.

The New York Times reported that at least two witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury on Tuesday as prosecutors present the results of their investigation.

Charges related to the data breach of Coffee County voting machines could also be brought against Trump allies, according to The Guardian.

State of play: Reporters have already begun camping out outside the Fulton County Courthouse — where indictments would be announced — according to the AJC. The sheriff's office shut down surrounding streets to traffic last Monday, and they will remain closed through Friday.

Meanwhile, the county Magistrate Court is directing those with downtown court dates this week to attend virtually.

Intrigue: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Trump's onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Gov. Brian Kemp and many other Georgia officials and political staffers were some of the dozens of witnesses to have testified to an investigative panel focused on Willis' probe.

Zoom in: Former Democratic state senator Jen Jordan was subpoenaed last week to testify before an upcoming grand jury, according to CNN. Former Democratic state representative Bee Nguyen also received a subpoena, the AJC reports, as did Atlanta journalist George Chidi.

Catch up quick: Trump has so far been indicted three times: in New York on charges stemming from alleged hush-money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign; in Florida on accusations related to his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort; and most recently in Washington, D.C. over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

He is the first U.S. president to ever face criminal charges.

Of note: Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says, if indicted, Trump's mugshot will be taken. If that were to happen, it would be a first for the already thrice-indicted former president.

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, we'll have a mugshot ready for you," Labat told WSB.

What we're watching: Many Trump allies and former lawyers played roles in the effort to undermine Georgia's 2020 election. But who exactly might end up implicated criminally remains unclear.