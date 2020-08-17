DNC dashboard

23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

🗓 What's happening: Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders headline tonight's convention programming.

  • 📸 The big picture: The pandemic is forcing both parties to blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions. Go deeper.
  • 💭 Our thought bubble: How TV networks it, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react, is still up in the air. Go deeper.

More speeches tonight:

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
  • Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.)
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo (N.Y.)
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.)
  • Rep. Jim Clyburn (S.C.)
  • Convention chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (Miss.)
  • Rep. Gwen Moore (Wis.)
  • Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.)

Hans Nichols, Alexi McCammond
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The conventions' quantum leap

Jessica Jennings, director of media logistics, shows off the convention's control room at the Wisconsin Center. Photos: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The pandemic is forcing both parties to do what they should have attempted years ago: Blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions.

Driving the news. We'll see how it plays starting tonight, when the Democratic Party kicks off the start of a highly condensed, mostly virtual, four-day show choreographed for the social-mobile era.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Stacey Abrams among 17 Democrats giving joint keynote speech at convention

Barack Obama at 2004 DNC. Photo: Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

In a group headlined by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, 17 Democrats will jointly deliver a single keynote address at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The illustrious speaking spot, which was famously given by little-known Senate candidate Barack Obama at the 2004 convention, is often awarded to rising stars within the party. Due to limited time for programming at the pared down convention, no member of the keynote lineup was given a solo speaking slot.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rashida Tlaib votes against Democratic Party platform and for Sanders

Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a March campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced in a Twitter post Saturday night that she voted against the Democratic Party's 2020 platform and nominated for president Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign in April.

Why it matters: Democratic activists are pressing the DNC and former Vice President Joe Biden to enact bold policies and transform the party into a political force they feel meets the political moment, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes. Tlaib said she voted no to the platform, which is expected to pass, because it doesn't include a plan for a single-payer health care system. "We need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed," she added. "[T]his platform does not do enough."

