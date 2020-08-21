1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Newsom addresses DNC from site of California wildfires: "Climate change is real"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) used his Democratic National Convention address on Thursday to highlight the real-world effects of climate change, speaking just a mile from the site of one of the over 370 wildfires that are currently ravaging his state.

What he's saying: "Well, I confess this is not where I expected to be speaking here tonight," said Newsom, who was originally set to speak at the DNC but remained in California to monitor the fires. "We are just coming off a record heat wave that led to 130 degree temperatures — the highest temperature ever recorded in California."

  • "The hots are getting hotter, the drys are getting drier. Climate change is real. If you are in denial about climate change, come to California. 11,000 dry lightning strikes over a 72-hour period, leading to this unprecedented challenge with these wildfires."
  • "This is an extraordinary moment in our history. Mother Nature has now joined this conversation around climate change. And so we need to advance that conversation anew."

The big picture: Newsom tore into President Trump, who does not believe in man-made climate change, for claiming that the wildfires are the result of the state not cleaning its "floors" — and for suggesting that the federal government should withhold relief funds to California.

  • "You gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests — there are many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they’re like, like, so flammable, you touch them and it goes up," Trump told reporters Thursday.

The bottom line: "There is so much at stake in this election. And I just want to close by reminding each and every one of you, the future's not just something to experience — it's something to manifest," Newsom concluded. "It's inside of us, not just in front of us. It's our decision, not our conditions, that will determine our fate and future.

Jacob Knutson
Aug 19, 2020 - Science

Gov. Newsom declares statewide emergency as fires scorch California

The Apple Fire near Banning, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday to address multiple wildfires that are scorching the state during an extreme heat wave.

Why it matters: At least 30 wildfires are currently ablaze across California. Nearly a dozen of the fires started over the past two days thanks to excessive heat and lightning from a tropical storm system in the Pacific Ocean, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gigi SukinRebecca Falconer
Updated 20 hours ago - Science

In photos: 367 known wildfires char California amid heat wave

The Hennessey Fire in Vacaville, California, which exploded and nearly doubled in size in a matter of minutes on the afternoon of Aug. 19. Photo: Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

California has endured more than 10,800 of lightning strikes this week and broken temperature records, resulting in 367 known wildfires spread across the state with large columns of smoke and poor air quality, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The state of play: The blazes are overwhelming the state's capacity to cope. An extra 125 fire engines and 1,000 personnel are needed to fight the blazes, as tens of thousands of Californians are under evacuation orders, per Cal Fire. More Californians are expected to be told to leave their homes.

