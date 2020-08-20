12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory"

In her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton called for voters to turn out for Joe Biden in "overwhelming" numbers so that Trump can't "sneak or steal his way to victory," reminding the audience that she won the popular vote and still lost the election in 2016.

Why it matters: Clinton lost by a narrow margin of about 80,000 votes in three critical swing states in 2016. She used her address to the DNC to call on those who regret voting for Trump to immediately request their mail-in ballots or vote early in-person. "This can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election," she said.

What she's saying: "Remember, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me," Clinton said.

  • "Vote for parents struggling to balance their child’s education and their safety. And for health care workers fighting COVID-19 with no help from the White House. Vote for paid family leave and health care for everyone. Vote to protect Social Security, Medicare, reproductive rights, and our planet."
  • "Vote for DREAMers and their families. For law enforcement that serves and respects communities of color. Vote for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, because Black Lives Matter."
  • "Vote to make sure we—not a foreign adversary—choose our president. Vote for the America we saw in the roll call last night: diverse, compassionate, full of energy and hope. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

Worth noting: Clinton paid tribute in her speech to Tyrone Gayle, Kamala Harris's former press secretary who died of cancer in 2018.

  • "When her press secretary Tyrone Gayle, a remarkable young man who had also worked on my campaign, was dying of cancer, [Harris] dropped everything to be with him in his final moments," Clinton said. "Because that’s who she is."

6 hours ago

Hillary Clinton: "Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line"

Hillary Clinton at the 2016 DNC. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton plans to say in her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night that to all those who have expressed regret at voting for President Trump or not voting at all in 2016, this November "can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election," according to excerpts of her remarks.

Why it matters: Clinton will use her return to the (virtual) convention stage after her devastating loss in 2016 to urge dejected Americans not to give up, and to "vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

9 hours ago

DNC chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote

Axios' co-founder Mike Allen and DNC chair Tom Perez. Photo: Axios

The results of the 2020 presidential contest might be delayed beyond the day after Election Day, depending on how quickly each state counts absentee ballots, Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez said Wednesday at an Axios virtual event.

What he's saying: Perez stressed that delays are "a small price to pay for ensuring that everybody can participate." Americans should have more time to vote as they juggle a pandemic on top of responsibilities at work and at home, he said.

Aug 18, 2020

"There's only chaos": Bill Clinton to attack Trump directly in DNC speech

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton will use his five-minute address at the virtual Democratic National Convention to take a scalpel to President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the economy, repeatedly attacking him by name, a source familiar with the speech tells Axios.

Why it matters: As a former president, Clinton has sanded down his private criticism of Trump in public. But tonight, he’ll dispense with the “one-president-at-a-time” protocol that precludes direct and sustained criticism by a predecessor.

