56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper appears at DNC to encourage mail-in voting

Appearing at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, comedian Sarah Cooper — best-known for her viral lip-sync impersonations of President Trump on TikTok — mocked the president for his claims about mail-in ballots before breaking character to encourage all Americans to vote.

Why it matters: Cooper is one of dozens of figures over the past four nights of the convention to condemn Trump's attempts to undermine universal mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election.

What she's saying: "Let me put this in my own words. I've heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things. I've heard them over and over and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic."

  • "Here's the truth: Donald Trump does not want any of us to vote because he knows he can't win fair and square. Sohether you plan to vote by mail or in person wearing your mask, it is your vote and your right."
  • "Don't let Donald Trump take that away from you. For accurate, up-to-date voting information that you can trust, text "Vote" to 30330."

Stef W. KightNaema Ahmed
Aug 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

When and how to vote in all 50 states

Data: RepresentUS; Note: Montana has told counties they can opt into universal vote-by-mail; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Millions of Americans who normally vote in person on election day will turn to early voting or mail-in ballots this fall — but that only works if you understand your state's election rules, deadlines and how to ensure your vote is counted.

Driving the news: Axios is launching an interactive resource, built on research by RepresentUs, a nonpartisan election reform group, to help voters across the country to get the information they need.

Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton: "Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line"

Hillary Clinton at the 2016 DNC. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton plans to say in her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night that to all those who have expressed regret at voting for President Trump or not voting at all in 2016, this November "can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election," according to excerpts of her remarks.

Why it matters: Clinton will use her return to the (virtual) convention stage after her devastating loss in 2016 to urge dejected Americans not to give up, and to "vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

Jacob Knutson
Aug 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory"

In her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton called for voters to turn out for Joe Biden in "overwhelming" numbers so that Trump can't "sneak or steal his way to victory," reminding the audience that she won the popular vote and still lost the election in 2016.

Why it matters: Clinton lost by a narrow margin of about 80,000 votes in three critical swing states in 2016. She used her address to the DNC to call on those who regret voting for Trump to immediately request their mail-in ballots or vote early in-person. "This can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election," she said.

