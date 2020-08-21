Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper appears at DNC to encourage mail-in voting

Appearing at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, comedian Sarah Cooper — best-known for her viral lip-sync impersonations of President Trump on TikTok — mocked the president for his claims about mail-in ballots before breaking character to encourage all Americans to vote.

Why it matters: Cooper is one of dozens of figures over the past four nights of the convention to condemn Trump's attempts to undermine universal mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election.

What she's saying: "Let me put this in my own words. I've heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things. I've heard them over and over and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic."