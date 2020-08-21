24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Historian Jon Meacham: Bending the arc of the moral universe "requires all of us"

Historian Jon Meacham invoked the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Democratic National Convention Thursday, saying that "bending the arc of the moral universe" toward justice "requires all of us" — and a "president of the United States with empathy, grace, a big heart and an open mind."

Why it matters: Meacham's task during his address was to define "The Soul of America" — the title of his 2018 bestseller. He said the soul is "animated by the proposition that we are all created equal and by the imperative to ensure that we are treated equally."

What he's saying: "This is a grave moment in America. A deadly virus is ravaging us. Our jobs are evaporating. Our democracy is under assault from an incumbent more interested in himself than he is the rest of us," Meacham said.

  • "If we live in hope, we open our souls to the power of love. We've been taught to love our neighbors as ourselves. As individuals and as a nation, however, we fail at following that commandment more often then we succeed."
  • "But when we fail, we must try again and again and again, for only in trial is progress possible. From Jamestown forward, our story has become more full and fair because of people who share the conviction that Dr. King articulated on that Sunday half a century ago."
  • "The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice. Bending that arc requires all of us. It requires 'We the People.' And it requires a president of the United States with empathy, grace, a big heart and an open mind. Joe Biden will be such a president."

The bottom line: "With our voices and our votes, let us now write the next chapter of the American story — one of hope, of love, of justice. If we do so, we might just save our country. And our souls."

Go deeper

Mike Allen
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Jon Meacham to speak on Democratic convention's last night

Jon Meacham on the NBC News set outside the funeral of Sen. John McCain, at the Washington National Cathedral in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

For the finale of the Democratic National Convention, historian Jon Meacham will speak from Nashville, urging Americans to remember that "history, which will surely be our judge, can also be our guide. ... From Seneca Falls to Selma to Stonewall, we're at our best when we build bridges, not walls."

The assignment from the Democratic Party was spare yet daunting: Define "The Soul of America," the title of Meacham's 2018 bestseller. Oh, and please keep it under five minutes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 min ago - Politics & Policy

13-year-old Brayden Harrington shares advice Biden gave to help him with stutter

Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old from New Hampshire who struggles with a verbal stutter, addressed the Democratic National Convention on Thursday and shared a story about meeting Joe Biden and learning that "we were members of the same club."

Why it matters: Biden's boyhood stutter was the subject of a profile in The Atlantic earlier this year, following a series of verbal miscues during the primary debates. Biden's outreach to Harrington, who said the Democratic nominee "made me feel better about something that's bothered me my whole life," is one of a number of anecdotes told during the DNC that sought to underscore empathy as one of Biden's strongest traits.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Joe Biden takes the stage tonight in the final address of the 2020 DNC.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow