Keisha Lance Bottoms: "We must pass on the gift John Lewis sacrificed to give us"

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms paid tribute at the Democratic National Convention Thursday to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, urging all Americans to "pass on the gift John Lewis sacrificed to give us" by registering and voting.

Why it matters: Voting, whether by mail or in-person, has been one of the most dominant overarching messages of all four nights of the DNC. Bottoms' powerful invocation of Lewis, who dedicated his life to securing voting rights for Black Americans, was following by a montage of clips and speeches from the life of the late Georgia congressman.

What she's saying: "The baton has been passed to each of us. We cried out for justice. We have gathered in our streets to demand change, and now, we must pass on the gift John Lewis sacrificed to give us."

  • "We must register, and we must vote. In his parting essay written to us, Congressman Lewis expressed his pride in the activism that has swept our country, and he reminded us that if we fail to exercise our right to vote, we can lose it."
  • "Congressman Lewis would not be silenced, and neither can we. We cannot wait for some other time, some other place, some other heroes. We must be the heroes of our generation, because we, too, are America."

Hillary Clinton: "Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line"

Hillary Clinton at the 2016 DNC. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton plans to say in her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night that to all those who have expressed regret at voting for President Trump or not voting at all in 2016, this November "can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election," according to excerpts of her remarks.

Why it matters: Clinton will use her return to the (virtual) convention stage after her devastating loss in 2016 to urge dejected Americans not to give up, and to "vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory"

In her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton called for voters to turn out for Joe Biden in "overwhelming" numbers so that Trump can't "sneak or steal his way to victory," reminding the audience that she won the popular vote and still lost the election in 2016.

Why it matters: Clinton lost by a narrow margin of about 80,000 votes in three critical swing states in 2016. She used her address to the DNC to call on those who regret voting for Trump to immediately request their mail-in ballots or vote early in-person. "This can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election," she said.

13-year-old Brayden Harrington shares advice Biden gave to help him with stutter

Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old from New Hampshire who struggles with a verbal stutter, addressed the Democratic National Convention on Thursday and shared a story about meeting Joe Biden and learning that "we were members of the same club."

Why it matters: Biden's boyhood stutter was the subject of a profile in The Atlantic earlier this year, following a series of verbal miscues during the primary debates. Biden's outreach to Harrington, who said the Democratic nominee "made me feel better about something that's bothered me my whole life," is one of a number of anecdotes told during the DNC that sought to underscore empathy as one of Biden's strongest traits.

