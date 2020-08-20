53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gabby Giffords to DNC: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act"

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), in her longest public remarks since suffering a severe brain injury in a 2011 assassination attempt, addressed the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night with a call to action for voters seeking to end gun violence in America: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act."

Why it matters: The third night of the DNC began with a strong emphasis on policy — first gun control, with appearances from Parkland Shooting survivor Emma González and the parents of gun violence victims, and then climate change. Both consistently rank as key issues for young voters.

What they're saying: "I've known the darkest of days. ... Words once came easily; today I struggle with speech. But I have not lost my voice," Giffords said. "America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words. We are at a crossroads. We can let the shooting continue or we can act."

  • "We can protect our families, our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me, he'll be there for you too," Giffords said.
  • "Join us in this fight. Vote, vote, vote," Giffords concluded.

Between the lines: Democrats are unlikely to successfully pass gun control legislation under a Biden administration unless they reclaim the Senate and alter the chamber's rules to ban filibusters.

  • Biden has yet to concretely say if he would direct his Senate allies to pursue abolishing the filibuster if elected president.
  • He told the New York Times in July that whether he backs abolishing the filibuster will "depend on how obstreperous they become,” referring to Senate Republicans.

Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton headline tonight's speeches.

Alexi McCammond
Updated Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Security guard from NYT endorsement video nominates Biden at convention

The security guard captured praising Joe Biden in a now-viral video from an episode of the New York Times' "The Weekly" last December became the first person to officially nominate Biden at the Democratic convention Tuesday night.

Driving the news: Jacquelyn Brittany met Biden for the first time when she escorted him up to his interview with the Times editorial board before they made their public endorsement of a 2020 presidential candidate. "I love you,” she told Biden. “I do. You’re like my favorite.”

Axios
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton: "Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line"

Hillary Clinton at the 2016 DNC. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton plans to say in her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night that to all those who have expressed regret at voting for President Trump or not voting at all in 2016, this November "can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election," according to excerpts of her remarks.

Why it matters: Clinton will use her return to the (virtual) convention stage after her devastating loss in 2016 to urge dejected Americans not to give up, and to "vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

