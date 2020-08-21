2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

13-year-old Brayden Harrington shares advice Biden gave to help him with stutter

Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old from New Hampshire who struggles with a verbal stutter, addressed the Democratic National Convention on Thursday and shared a story about meeting Joe Biden and learning that "we were members of the same club."

Why it matters: Biden's boyhood stutter was the subject of a profile in The Atlantic earlier this year, following a series of verbal miscues during the primary debates. Biden's outreach to Harrington, who said the Democratic nominee "made me feel better about something that's bothered me my whole life," is one of a number of anecdotes told during the DNC that sought to underscore empathy as one of Biden's strongest traits.

What he's saying: "Without Joe Biden, I would not be talking to you today. About a few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire. He told me we were members of the same club. We stutter," Harrington said.

  • "It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president. He told me about a book of poems by Yates he would read out loud to practice. He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud. So I did the same thing today."
  • "And now I'm here talking to you today about the future about the future — about our future. ... We all want the world to feel better. We need the world to feel better. I'm just a regular kid. In a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me feel better about something that's bothered me my whole life."
  • "Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he could do for all of us. Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to. Someone who cares. Someone who will make our country and the world feel better. We're counting on you to elect Joe Biden." 

Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jimmy Carter: Joe Biden's the "right person for this moment"

Former President Jimmy Carter went to bat for Joe Biden at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention saying Biden "must be our next president."

What he's saying: "Joe Biden was my first and most effective supporter in the senate. For decades, he's been my loyal and dedicated friend," Carter said. "Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together. ... You deserve a person with integrity and judgment. Someone who's 100% fair, someone who's committed to what is best for the American people. Joe is that kind of leader, and he's the right person for this moment in our nation's history."

Alayna Treene
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump ad accuses Biden of mainstreaming "radical" policies

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign is launching a new ad as Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination, accusing him of embracing "radical left" policies for the country.

Why it matters: The 30-second ad, "Mainstream," aims to scare centrists and older Americans watching the Democratic National Convention who feel uneasy about figures to the left of Biden, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — both of whom were featured prominently at the convention this week.

Alexi McCammond
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Colin Powell backs Biden ahead of DNC appearance

Colin Powell. Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest-profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

