Tammy Duckworth: "Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet"

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) rebuked President Trump at the Democratic National Convention for not confronting Vladimir Putin over intelligence reports that alleged Russia paid the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Duckworth, an Army veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War, sought to draw a sharp contrast between Trump and Biden, whose son Beau was deployed to Iraq, on the issues of national security and protecting U.S. troops.

What she's saying: "Joe Biden understands the sacrifices because he has made them himself. When his son Beau deployed to Iraq, his burden was also shouldered by his family. Joe knows the fear military families live because he's felt that dread never knowing if your deployed loved one is safe," Duckworth said.

  • "That is the kind of leader our service members deserve, one who understands the risks they face and who would actually protect them by doing his job as commander-in-chief. Instead, they have a coward-in-chief who won't stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his intelligence briefings, or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops' heads."
  • "As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet. He would never pervert our military to stroke his own ego. He would never turn his back on our troops, or threaten them on Americans peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights."

The bottom line: "Donald Trump doesn't deserve to call himself commander-in-chief for another four minutes, let alone another four years," Duckworth concluded. "Our troops deserve better. Our country deserves better."

Colin Powell backs Biden ahead of DNC appearance

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest-profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

Jimmy Carter: Joe Biden's the "right person for this moment"

Former President Jimmy Carter went to bat for Joe Biden at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention saying Biden "must be our next president."

What he's saying: "Joe Biden was my first and most effective supporter in the senate. For decades, he's been my loyal and dedicated friend," Carter said. "Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together. ... You deserve a person with integrity and judgment. Someone who's 100% fair, someone who's committed to what is best for the American people. Joe is that kind of leader, and he's the right person for this moment in our nation's history."

John Kerry: Trump "doesn't know how to defend the troops"

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night President Trump "doesn't know how to defend the troops" and is more interested "in defending himself."

What he's saying: "Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and peaceful world. Like everything else he inherited he bankrupted it," Kerry said. "When this president goes overseas, it's not a goodwill mission. It's a blooper reel. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at."

"This moment is a fight for the security of America and the world. Only Joe Biden can make America lead like America again."