Andrew Yang: "If you voted for Trump or didn't vote at all in 2016, I get it"

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang said at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night that he understands and empathizes with those who voted for President Trump in 2016, but that recovery in this current crisis "is only possible with a change of leadership and new ideas."

Why it matters: The core theme of Yang's run was that Trump's victory in 2016 was rooted in the economic despair caused by thousands of jobs in America's heartland being lost to automation. Throughout his campaign, he repeatedly referred to Trump's election as simply a "symptom of the disease" exacerbated by the failures of the political class.

What he's saying: "Hello America, I'm Andrew Yang. You might know me as the guy who ran for president talking about math and the future. Unfortunately for all of us, that future is now."

  • "The pandemic has accelerated everything. If you're like me and my wife Evelyn, you don't know if your child's school is going to reopen this fall. 72% of Americans believe this is the worst time we have ever experienced, and 42% of the jobs that have been lost — millions of jobs — will never return."
  • "We are in a deep, dark hole, and we need leaders who will help us dig out. I know many politicians promise and then fail to deliver. If you voted for Trump or didn't vote at all back in 2016, I get it."
  • "But we must give our country a chance to recover. And recovery is only possible with a change of leadership and new ideas. Bold and innovative policies that will get help into your hands in the midst of this crisis are possible, but we need your help to turn the page for our country in 75 days."

Trump praises QAnon supporters: "I understand they like me very much"

President Trump claimed at a press conference Wednesday that he doesn't know much about the fringe conspiracy theory QAnon, but that he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

Why it matters: QAnon is a sprawling internet conspiracy theory that baselessly alleges that a powerful cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump. The FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories, like QAnon, as domestic terrorist threats in 2019.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory"

In her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton called for voters to turn out for Joe Biden in "overwhelming" numbers so that Trump can't "sneak or steal his way to victory," reminding the audience that she won the popular vote and still lost the election in 2016.

Why it matters: Clinton lost by a narrow margin of about 80,000 votes in three critical swing states in 2016. She used her address to the DNC to call on those who regret voting for Trump to immediately request their mail-in ballots or vote early in-person. "This can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election," she said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Bill Clinton on Trump: "If you want a president who spends hours watching TV ... he's your man"

Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump saying, "if you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he's your man," during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention.

What he's saying: "Denying, distracting and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain or inflame. In a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards. COVID doesn't respond to any of that. To beat it, you have to actually go to work and deal with the facts."

  • "You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully and belittle. And you know what Joe Biden will do: build back better. It's Trump's 'us vs. them America' against Joe Biden's America."