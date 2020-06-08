55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter protests: What you need to know

Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in New York City's Times Square. Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans on Sunday to reform New York City policing and cut funding for the first time, as protests that began over George Floyd's death in custody entered a 12th night across the U.S.

The latest: He said precisely how much of the money he would be diverted to social services from the police funds would be determined before the July 1 budget deadline, the New York Times notes. De Blasio also tweeted that the curfew imposed in response to unrest in the city would lift immediately after a largely peaceful weekend of protests.

The big picture: Protesters are highlighting systemic racism problems across the U.S. and pressing states to make changes on what kind of force law enforcement can use on civilians.

  • It has prompted officials to review police conduct. In Minnesota, where Floyd died while in custody on May 25, a veto-proof majority of nine members of the Minneapolis City Council signed a pledge at a rally on Sunday to begin the process of dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department as it currently exists.

What's happening: House Democrats will try on Monday to turn the public outcry over Floyd's killing into policy action, unveiling sweeping legislation on police reform and holding a hearing with Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd.

  • The White House is also debating police reform this week — an addition to the president's harsh "Law and order" rhetoric toward a "phase two" approach aimed at addressing what policy the Trump administration can get behind, sources familiar with the plans told Axios.
  • President Trump ordered the National Guard out of Washington, D.C., on Sunday after tens of thousands of protesters marched over the weekend in largely peaceful demonstrations that were likely the largest to be held so far.

Of note: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he's "very concerned" about the protests that have followed George Floyd's death resulting in a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

Protesters gather north of Lafayette Square near the White House during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continued across the nation on Sunday as activists and lawmakers hit the cable news circuit to react to the past week's events.

The latest: Both acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Attorney General Bill Barr said on Sunday they don't believe there is "systemic racism" among law enforcement in the U.S. Meanwhile, calls by activists to "defund the police" are growing louder as largely peaceful protests continue for yet another week.

Politics & Policy

Veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council vows to disband police department

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council — a veto-proof majority on the panel of 13 — signed a pledge at a rally on Sunday to begin the process of dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department as it currently exists, The Appeal first reported.

Why it matters: The move to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model answers the calls of activists who have been pushing for a massive overhaul of law enforcement in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd.

Alayna Treene
Politics & Policy

House plans dramatic action on police reform

Protestors in front of the Capitol building. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday will try to turn the public outcry over George Floyd's killing into policy action, unveiling sweeping legislation on police reform and holding a hearing with Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd.

Why it matters: The Democratic measure represents the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades.

