Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation review a Friday evening incident involving 27-year-old Atlanta resident identified as Rayshard Brooks, who authorities say was shot and killed in a struggle with the police.

Why it matters: Brooks' death comes on the heels of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that spurred nationwide protests — some of which turned violent in Atlanta.

The state of play: Preliminary information suggests that officers were sent to a Wendy's around 10:30 p.m., in response to a complaint of a man in a parked car who had fallen asleep in the drive-thru, and was suspected of driving under the influence.

After failing a sobriety test, officers attempted to take Brooks into custody and during the arrest, he resisted and a struggle ensued, per the GBI. An officer then deployed a Taser, which, witnesses say, Brooks grabbed.

“It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser,” the GBI said in a statement, per the New York Times.

It's still unclear how Brooks was shot, but he died in a local hospital after surgery.

One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and has since been released from the hospital.

What's next: The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified. After the GBI completes its investigation, it will hand it off to the Fulton County District Attorney's office for review, the Times reports.

Videos posted on social media show a crowd gathered at the Wendy's protesting, per the Times.

