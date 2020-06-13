14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Atlanta Police Department has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation review a Friday evening incident involving 27-year-old Atlanta resident identified as Rayshard Brooks, who authorities say was shot and killed in a struggle with the police.

Why it matters: Brooks' death comes on the heels of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that spurred nationwide protests — some of which turned violent in Atlanta.

The state of play: Preliminary information suggests that officers were sent to a Wendy's around 10:30 p.m., in response to a complaint of a man in a parked car who had fallen asleep in the drive-thru, and was suspected of driving under the influence.

  • After failing a sobriety test, officers attempted to take Brooks into custody and during the arrest, he resisted and a struggle ensued, per the GBI. An officer then deployed a Taser, which, witnesses say, Brooks grabbed.
  • “It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser,” the GBI said in a statement, per the New York Times.
  • It's still unclear how Brooks was shot, but he died in a local hospital after surgery.
  • One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and has since been released from the hospital.

What's next: The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified. After the GBI completes its investigation, it will hand it off to the Fulton County District Attorney's office for review, the Times reports.

  • Videos posted on social media show a crowd gathered at the Wendy's protesting, per the Times.

Axios
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 7,702,513 — Total deaths: 426,991 — Total recoveries — 3,657,830Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,054,309 — Total deaths: 114,790 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. States: New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: India reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
Mike AllenSara Kehaulani Goo
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The bottom-up revolution goes global, viral

Photos (clockwise from top left): Julia Rendleman/Reuters, Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, Francisco Seco/AP, Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

The bottom-up revolution ignited by the killing of George Floyd is spreading and appears to be sticking, toppling statues and statutes in a cultural and intellectual uprising the world hasn't seen in 50 years.

Why it matters: Fueled by social media and live news coverage, fury over George Floyd's murder on Memorial Day raced across the country within days — and around the world within a week.

Rashaan Ayesh
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pushes rally date originally set for Juneteenth amid pressure

President Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced via tweet that he's rescheduling his first rally since the coronavirus lockdown from June 19 to June 20, following criticism that it was set for Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News earlier this week: “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration.” But Democrats used the rally's originally assigned timing to call out the president amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

