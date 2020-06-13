20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pepper spray was used on White House protesters, Secret Service says

Law enforcement run towards protesters near Lafayette Park ahead of President Trump's trip to St. John's Church on June 1. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Secret Service on Saturday retracted its initial statement that no one in the agency used tear gas or pepper spray to forcibly clear peaceful protesters before President Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church last week.

The big picture: Backlash against the photo-op — and how it was made possible — was swift and widespread, with Republican senators, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and ex-Secretary of Defense James Mattis denouncing the event.

The Secret Service's full statement:

"On June 5, the U.S. Secret Service released information stating that the agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, based on the records and information available at that time. Since that time, the agency has learned that one agency employee used capsicum spray (i.e., pepper spray) during that effort. Accordingly, the Secret Service is issuing the following correction to the record:
"After further review, the U.S. Secret Service has determined that an agency employee used pepper spray on June 1st, during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park. The employee utilized oleoresin capsicum spray, or pepper spray, in response to an assaultive individual."

Flashback: A U.S. Park Police spokesperson told Vox last week that it was a "mistake" to say that tear gas was not used to clear protesters from Lafayette Square.

Go deeper: Black Lives Matter sues Trump, Barr for forcibly clearing White House protesters

Ursula Perano
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Barr accuses media of lying about peaceful protesters outside White House

Attorney General Bill Barr defended his decision to forcibly remove protesters from outside of the White House last week, claiming on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the media is lying about the protesters being peaceful and that there was no connection between the incident and President Trump's visit to St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Barr has faced calls for accountability over the use of irritants and smoke balls on protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday before Trump's photo op at St. John's. A number of reporters on the scene insist that the protesters were peaceful, but Barr called it "one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point."

Ursula Perano
Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Barr contradicts Trump's claim he visited bunker for an "inspection" during protests

Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed on Fox News' "Special Report" on Monday that the Secret Service recommended that President Trump go down to the White House bunker last week during tense protests nearby.

Why it matters: Barr directly contradicted Trump's claim last week that he'd only gone down to the bunker to "inspect" the facility. The president spent an hour in the bunker, which is typically used for emergencies such as terrorist attacks.

Fadel Allassan
Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi and Schumer ask Trump to reopen Lafayette Square to the public

Protesters at Lafayette Square, June 4. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to President Trump Monday asking him to reopen Lafayette Square to the public.

Why it matters: The park became the center of controversy last Monday when federal officers forcibly cleared protesters from the area outside of the White House so that Trump could walk to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo op. Its various entrances have been blocked off by metal barricades since last week.

