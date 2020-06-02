52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP split over Trump's St. John's photo op

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers are weighing in on President Trump's decision to tear gas and physically clear peaceful protesters from outside the White House on Monday in order to stand in front of the historic St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo.

The state of play: While some Republicans are backing the president's actions and condemning protesters, others have criticized the decision and called for improvement.

What they're saying: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only black Republican in the Senate, said sternly on Tuesday, "If your question is, 'Should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo op,' the answer is no."

  • Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) in a statement: "There is no right to riot, no right to destroy others’ property, and no right to throw rocks at police. But there is a fundamental — a Constitutional — right to protest, and I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop."
  • Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), when asked by NBC if Trump could do better: "We all could."
  • Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told NBC that he's seen "conflicting reports" on what happened outside the White House.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said of Trump's actions: "I’m not going to critique other people’s performances."
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she does "not believe that that the tone coming from the president right now is helping. It's not helping me as a leader."
  • Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) when asked if the president is projecting calm right now: "I hope so. He has moments. But, you know, I mean, as you know, it lasts generally as long as the next tweet."

But some lawmakers commended Trump's actions, while others claimed to have not followed the event.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) when asked by NBC if he believes abuse of power occurred yesterday, stated, "By the protesters, yes. The violence"
  • Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said he was "grateful for the president’s leadership."
  • Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): "I didn’t watch it closely enough to know."
  • Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he "didn’t really see it."
  • Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.): "I didn’t follow, I’m sorry."

Go deeper

Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

St. John's clergy: Trump used church as prop, Bible as symbol of division

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Current and former clergy of the historic St. John's Episcopal Church expressed furor and confusion over President Trump's visit on Monday, which he claimed was to honor the establishment after George Floyd protestors sparked a small fire on the property Sunday night.

The big picture: Park rangers and military police deployed tear gas and physical force to disperse peaceful protestors from Lafayette Square, which sits north of the White House across Pennsylvania Avenue, so Trump could walk to "pay respects" to the church. A former St. John's rector on the scene revealed in a Facebook post that she was left "coughing" from the tear gas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Dems react to Trump's threat to deploy military amid state protests

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a press conference in the Capitol in April. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Democratic governors Monday night in slamming President Trump for vowing to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continues, accusing him of "ripping" the country apart.

What they're saying: "The President’s continued fanning of the flames of discord, bigotry and violence is cowardly, weak and dangerous," the top Democrats said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests continue for 8th day

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued across the U.S. for the eighth consecutive day, prompting a federal response from the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The latest: The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced an investigation on Tuesday into the conduct of the Minneapolis Police Department over the past decade, after filing a civil rights charge related to the death of George Floyd.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow