42 mins ago - World

In photos: People around the world show support for George Floyd

A protester outside of the U.S. embassy in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

As local officials and protesters in the U.S. continue to clash over the police killing of George Floyd, people around the world are turning out to show their support for the demonstrators — mainly in front of U.S. embassies.

Why it matters: The situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

What they're saying: Trudeau said, "Many Canadians of diverse backgrounds, like many Canadians, are watching the news coming out of the United States with shock and with horror. Anti-black racism, racism is real. It's in the United States, but it's also in Canada."

  • Chile's former President Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations Human Rights Council High Commissioner, stated, "I am dismayed to have to add George Floyd’s name to that of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and many other unarmed African Americans who have died over the years at the hands of the police — as well as people such as Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin, who were killed by armed members of the public."
  • Claudia Webbe, a member of the United Kingdom's Parliament, tweeted, "Here in the UK we must show solidarity with the family, friends and community of #GeorgeFloyd in Minneapolis — we cannot ignore yet another death of a Black man in police custody. This is how racism works; the regulation and control of Black people."

In Italy:

Protesters gather outside of the U.S. consulate in Milan, Italy with signs reading, "I can't breathe," as the country remains in a Phase 2 lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In England:

Activists from the South London branch of Stand Up To Racism hold a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in London. Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty images

In Germany:

Thousands of protesters gather in front of the Embassy of the United States of America in Berlin during a demonstration against police violence and racism. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In Mexico:

Hand-drawn portraits of George Floyd are hung on a gate outside of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. The sign reads "Racism kills, here, there, and all over the world." Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

Orion Rummler
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protesters clash with police nationwide over George Floyd

Police officers grapple with protesters in Atlanta. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd spread nationwide on Friday evening and continued into Saturday.

The big picture: Police responded over the weekend in force, in cities ranging from Salt Lake City to Atlanta to Des Moines, Houston to Detroit, Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., Denver and Louisville. Large crowds gathered in Minneapolis on Saturday for the fourth day in a row.

Mike AllenUrsula Perano
Updated May 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protests over George Floyd's death grip Minneapolis

The Third Police Precinct burns in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Demonstrators demanding justice burned a Minneapolis police station and took control of the streets around it last night, heaving wood onto the flames, kicking down poles with surveillance cameras and torching surrounding stores.

What's happening: The crowd was protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose life was snuffed out Tuesday by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes.

Rashaan AyeshSarah Grillo
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: We've seen images like the protests in Minneapolis before

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP/MPI/Getty Images

The photos of protests around the country following the death of George Floyd during an encounter with Minneapolis police are hauntingly familiar. We’ve seen them many times before, going back decades.

Why it matters: "What is also unmistakable in the bitter protests in Minneapolis and around the country is the sense that the state is either complicit or incapable of effecting substantive change," Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor of African-American studies at Princeton University writes in the New York Times. The images that follow make all too clear how little has changed since the modern Civil Rights Movement began in the 1950s.

