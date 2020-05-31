In photos: People around the world show support for George Floyd

As local officials and protesters in the U.S. continue to clash over the police killing of George Floyd, people around the world are turning out to show their support for the demonstrators — mainly in front of U.S. embassies.

Why it matters: The situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

Some world leaders, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are reigniting discussions about racism and the treatment of minorities in their own nations.

What they're saying: Trudeau said, "Many Canadians of diverse backgrounds, like many Canadians, are watching the news coming out of the United States with shock and with horror. Anti-black racism, racism is real. It's in the United States, but it's also in Canada."

Chile's former President Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations Human Rights Council High Commissioner, stated, "I am dismayed to have to add George Floyd’s name to that of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and many other unarmed African Americans who have died over the years at the hands of the police — as well as people such as Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin, who were killed by armed members of the public."

Claudia Webbe, a member of the United Kingdom's Parliament, tweeted, "Here in the UK we must show solidarity with the family, friends and community of #GeorgeFloyd in Minneapolis — we cannot ignore yet another death of a Black man in police custody. This is how racism works; the regulation and control of Black people."

In Italy:

Protesters gather outside of the U.S. consulate in Milan, Italy with signs reading, "I can't breathe," as the country remains in a Phase 2 lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In England:

Activists from the South London branch of Stand Up To Racism hold a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in London. Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty images

In Germany:

Thousands of protesters gather in front of the Embassy of the United States of America in Berlin during a demonstration against police violence and racism. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In Mexico:

Hand-drawn portraits of George Floyd are hung on a gate outside of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. The sign reads "Racism kills, here, there, and all over the world." Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

