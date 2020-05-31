U.S. enters 6th day of nationwide protests over George Floyd's killing

Protests continued across the country for the sixth day in a row on Sunday, as demonstrators called for justice in response to the deaths of George Floyd, EMT Breonna Taylor, jogger Ahmaud Arbery and countless other black Americans who have suffered at the hands of racism and police brutality.

What's happening: Protestors in D.C. broke one police barricade outside the White House on Sunday evening after reportedly demonstrating for several hours. The atmosphere was still largely peaceful as of 6pm ET.

Where it stands: Detroit; Los Angeles; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Denver; Chicago; Philadelphia; Salt Lake City; and Cleveland have imposed curfews for Sunday night. A few curfews will last until Monday, NBC News reports.

Context: Nearly 400 people were arrested during protests in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to the LAPD, and several officers were injured. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray in cities across the U.S., and many journalists were caught in the crossfire.

This story will be updated with new developments. Please check back for updates.

