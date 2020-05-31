U.S. enters 6th day of nationwide protests over George Floyd's killing
A protest in Philadelphia on May 31. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
Protests continued across the country for the sixth day in a row on Sunday, as demonstrators called for justice in response to the deaths of George Floyd, EMT Breonna Taylor, jogger Ahmaud Arbery and countless other black Americans who have suffered at the hands of racism and police brutality.
What's happening: Protestors in D.C. broke one police barricade outside the White House on Sunday evening after reportedly demonstrating for several hours. The atmosphere was still largely peaceful as of 6pm ET.
- In New Jersey, police and protestors had not engaged in Trenton early on Sunday evening.
- In downtown Miami, demonstrators gathered in front of a federal detention center.
- At Chicago's Richard J. Daley Center, crowds of people laid on the concrete and chanted, "I can't breathe" — one of Floyd's last words captured by bystanders as a police officer knelt on his neck.
- In New York City's Grand Army Plaza, large crowds — including many families — gathered early on Sunday evening.
- In West Philadelphia, police threw smoke bombs at demonstrators in the early evening, a local radio station reported. Elsewhere in the city, a protest outside the Philadelphia police headquarters broke up ahead of the 6pm curfew.
- The Minnesota National Guard reportedly armed troops on Sunday evening, while members have been activated in 15 states and Washington D.C., per the Washington Post.
Where it stands: Detroit; Los Angeles; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Denver; Chicago; Philadelphia; Salt Lake City; and Cleveland have imposed curfews for Sunday night. A few curfews will last until Monday, NBC News reports.
Context: Nearly 400 people were arrested during protests in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to the LAPD, and several officers were injured. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray in cities across the U.S., and many journalists were caught in the crossfire.
