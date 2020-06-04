12 mins ago - World

Greek protesters throw firebombs toward U.S. Embassy in Athens

Protesters throw firebombs at riot police during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Athens on Wednesday. Photo: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

At least 12 people were detained as police and protesters clashed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd outside the U.S. Embassy in Athens, per an AP reporter in the Greek capital.

The big picture: Protesters threw firebombs toward police who responded with tear gas during a march toward the Embassy on Wednesday evening, Reuters reports. Some 4,000 Greeks took part in the protest, which was largely peaceful until the end, according to Neos Kosmos. It's one of several anti-racism protests to be held in countries including United Kingdom, France, Canada and New Zealand that also showed support for U.S. demonstrators.

Go deeper: In photos: People around the world show support for George Floyd

Go deeper

Ursula PeranoSarah Grillo
Jun 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: George Floyd protests continue to grip the nation

A protestor in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued to spread across America on Monday as President Trump threatened to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continued.

The state of play: Protests have faced striking violence, including the use of tear gas, flash bangs, physical force and rubber bullets by law enforcement. Fires sparked as part of demonstrations have engulfed businesses and public property. Mayors have imposed curfews to curb protestors from late-night demonstrations.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: What you need to know

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters in several major U.S. cities Saturday night as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black men spread across the country.

The big picture: Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump hits back at Mattis: "I gave him a new life"

President Trump speaks at the White House. Photo: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump unloaded on his former defense secretary via Twitter on Wednesday, hours after James Mattis condemned him for making a "mockery of our Constitution" in his response to mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

What he's saying: "Probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about it. His nickname was 'Chaos', which I didn’t like, & changed it to 'Mad Dog'"

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow