At least 12 people were detained as police and protesters clashed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd outside the U.S. Embassy in Athens, per an AP reporter in the Greek capital.

The big picture: Protesters threw firebombs toward police who responded with tear gas during a march toward the Embassy on Wednesday evening, Reuters reports. Some 4,000 Greeks took part in the protest, which was largely peaceful until the end, according to Neos Kosmos. It's one of several anti-racism protests to be held in countries including United Kingdom, France, Canada and New Zealand that also showed support for U.S. demonstrators.

