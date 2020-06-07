Australia's finance minister called Black Lives Matter protesters "selfish" on Sunday after tens of thousands of Australians rallied in cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane over the weekend despite a ban on large gatherings during the pandemic.

Details: Mathias Cormann told Sky News it's "reckless" and "self-indulgent" to hold demonstrations as officials try to stop the spread of COVID-19. Police in the state of Victoria said they would fine protest organizers $AUD1652 ($U.S.1,150) each for defying the ban, per AAP.

Of note: The rallies were held to show support for U.S. protesters and highlight the disproportionate number of deaths in custody and incarceration of indigenous Australians.

Indigenous adults make up about 2% of Australia's population and 27% of the national prison population, official figures show.

By the numbers: Australia has 562 active novel coronavirus cases as of Sunday, per Australian Health Department data.

