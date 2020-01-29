Tuesday's updates

Teamwork: China agreed to allow the World Health Organization to send a team of international experts to observe the coronavirus on the ground — a move U.S. public health officials say is needed to understand the virus and develop needed vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

Warning: The U.S. raised its travel advisory for China, with the CDC recommending Americans not take any nonessential trips there.

Transportation limits: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the semiautonomous city would cut its rail links to mainland China and flights would be reduced, though the measures stopped short of a total closure of the border, per AP.

Market jitters: Coronavirus fears are taking their toll on the financial market and airlines, but some wonder if the oil market is unnecessarily spooked. It's raised concerns about a global shortage of drug supplies and sparked a run on surgical masks.

Misinformation: Fabricated warnings and false information about the coronavirus are testing governments, tech platforms and health officials — as well as a nervous public — in both the U.S. and China.

This week

U.S. cases: The CDC confirmed there were 5 cases in the U.S. as of Sunday, all of whom traveled in Wuhan, China and are now in California (2), Arizona, Washington state and Chicago

Lunar New Year: The holiday was extended until Feb. 2, but many celebrations were canceled, the Washington Post reports, in an effort to stop people from traveling and spreading the virus.

Specialized hospital: Wuhan is quickly building a pre-fabricated 1,000-bed hospital to treat only patients infected with coronavirus, as other hospitals struggle to meet demand and deal with a shortage of supplies, per AP.

Lock down: The Chinese government this past week locked down the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou, collectively home to nearly 20 million people, AP reports.

The big picture

Several countries are also experiencing cases.

North Korea is temporarily banning foreign tourists in response to the outbreak, according to Reuters.

On Monday, Australia confirmed its fifth case after diagnosing its first on Saturday.

The first case in Canada was confirmed by health officials Saturday after a patient presented symptoms in Toronto.

In France, the country's Health Minister Agnès Buzyn confirmed two patients were hospitalized in Paris with the illness. The other case is in Bordeaux, per Reuters.

