NYC reports over 10,000 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths

Orion Rummler

Paramedics unload a patient at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on April 14 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

More than 10,000 people have died in New York City due to the coronavirus in confirmed and probable cases, per newly released data from the city's health department.

The big picture: New York City's revised toll means that over 28,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, per data from Johns Hopkins.

Details: The more than 3,000 new fatalities logged by the city's health department refers to New Yorkers who did not test positive for the virus, but whose death certificates list COVID-19 as a suspected cause of death, NYC health department spokesperson Michael Lanza confirmed to Axios.

  • "We are committed to consistent reporting and with case definitions now established, we are making this information available to the public," Lanza said, when asked what prompted the New York City health department to include probable cases.
  • On April 5, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists approved the CDC to log probable cases of COVID-19 along with confirmed cases, in a statement on establishing a standardized case definition for the virus.

What's next: States like Ohio, Connecticut and Delaware recently began reporting probable coronavirus cases, per the New York Times. The country's death toll is likely to increase dramatically as more probable cases are included in state data.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

India is extending its nationwide lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown was due to end April 14.

By the numbers: India has reported about 10,000 cases and 339 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.92 million people and killed over 119,700, per Johns Hopkins. More than 457,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 594,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.97 million tests have been conducted and over 45,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday.

The latest: President Trump announced the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization over its handing of the pandemic, pending a review.

Ursula Perano

10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's tone on the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically shifted in the last month as the illness has swept across the U.S., which has now reported more confirmed cases than any country in the world.

Why it matters: Reporting from Axios, the New York Times, Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has revealed that Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about the threat that the virus could pose to American lives and the economy. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

