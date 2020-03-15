Updated 39 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus hits all 50 U.S. states: West Virginia reports first case

Rebecca Falconer
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

All 50 U.S. states have now reported cases of the novel coronavirus, with Gov. Jim Justice confirming at a news conference Tuesday evening West Virginia's first confirmed infection, in the Eastern Panhandle.

Details: The state's Department of Health and Human Resources said in a statement Tuesday 137 people had been tested for the virus, with 22 results coming back negative and 14 tests pending. The infected patient has not been hospitalized, the department said.

Zoom in: Justice declared Monday a state of emergency for all 55 of West Virginia's counties.

  • Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in a statement Tuesday that he learned as of a day earlier, 84 tests had been carried out and only 500 tests available were available, which he called "unacceptable."
  • "I am hearing from West Virginians across the state about being denied testing despite having physical symptoms," Manchin said.
  • Medical professionals had reported a shortage of equipment needed, he said, but U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn "committed to me that he will do everything in his power to ensure West Virginians have access to the testing equipment necessary to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak."

The big picture: The number of reported U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus has surged from one on Jan. 21, in Washington state, to more than 6,362 nationwide by Tuesday night. The virus has killed at least 108 people in the United States.

Go deeper: How Asian countries are beating back the coronavirus

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest details from West Virginia.

