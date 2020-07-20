26 mins ago - World

In photos: Life in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

A woman holding her baby wears face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7. The country has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases. Only the U.S. has reported more. Photo: Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every nation — and case numbers are continuing to surge across the world, along with the death toll.

The big picture: Locking down to combat the virus has had a crippling effect on many economies. Global debt is expected to surpass global GDP this year following coronavirus stimulus measures. Many cities are reopening with health measures in place. Take a look at how COVID-19 has changed daily life around the world.

A restaurant host at the entrance of the restaurant to turn customers away as a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. is put in place on July 18 at Miami Beach, Florida, amid surging cases. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People physical distancing while watching wrestlers perform a ceremony ahead of their bouts at a sumo tournament in Tokyo, Japan, on July 19. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels, Belgium, on July 18, as European Union leaders hold their first face-to-face summit over a post-virus economic rescue plan. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
A medical volunteer takes temperature reading of a woman at a marriage hall, temporarily converted into a coronavirus testing centre, in Mumbai, India, on July 17, as case numbers passed 1 million. Photo: Punit Paran/AFP via Getty Images
A medical worker administers conducts a COVID-19 test at a free testing site in New York City on July 18 as the city prepares to enter its fourth and final phase of reopening. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Worshipers of Legio Maria in Nairobi attend a prayer first time since March after Kenya's President Kenyatta directed the places of worship to reopen under strict guidelines. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images
A funeral home worker plays the violin as a deacon holds an umbrella before the cremation of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Bogota, Colombia, on July 17. Photo: Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images
Patrons at an outdoor restaurant in downtown San Diego, California, on July 17. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
Cleaning takes place inside a housing complex in Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria on July 17. The city and Mitchell Shire, Victoria, are on lockdown following a rise in COVID-19 cases. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Cleaning staff in personal protective equipment carry trash boxes in a line to minimize contamination after collecting PPE used by doctors who treated coronavirus patients at a hospital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 17. Photo: Amanuel Sileshi/AFP via Getty Images
An escalator inside a Hong Kong wet market is cleaned and disinfected as the Chinese territory on July 19, as the city reported 100 new cases — its biggest one-day increase since the pandemic began, the BBC notes. Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ursula Perano
Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Federal force prompts backlash from Portland protesters

Protests persisted in Portland, Oregon Friday night as federal law enforcement officers in camouflage discharged tear gas and pulled people off the streets in response to ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Why it matters: While most of the U.S. has seen a slowdown in demonstrations after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, Portland has shown continued momentum for the cause.

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 14,450,223 — Total deaths: 605,162 — Total recoveries — 8,123,727Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 3,768,058 — Total deaths: 140,500 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. Congress: Inside Mitch McConnell's phase four coronavirus relief proposal.
  4. States: Los Angeles mayor says city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order — Colorado governor calls national testing scene "a complete disgrace."
  5. World: Europe's lessons on reopening the schools — Cuba reports no local transmission for first time in four months.
Miriam Kramer
5 hours ago - Science

UAE launches its first mission to Mars

Mars seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI

The United Arab Emirates' Hope spacecraft launched Sunday on a journey to Mars.

Why it matters: This mission, which launched on an H2-A rocket from Japan, marks the UAE's first mission to Mars. It kicks off the first of three missions to the Red Planet this summer, with China and the U.S. to follow in the coming weeks.

