In photos: Life in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every nation — and case numbers are continuing to surge across the world, along with the death toll.

The big picture: Locking down to combat the virus has had a crippling effect on many economies. Global debt is expected to surpass global GDP this year following coronavirus stimulus measures. Many cities are reopening with health measures in place. Take a look at how COVID-19 has changed daily life around the world.

A restaurant host at the entrance of the restaurant to turn customers away as a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. is put in place on July 18 at Miami Beach, Florida, amid surging cases. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People physical distancing while watching wrestlers perform a ceremony ahead of their bouts at a sumo tournament in Tokyo, Japan, on July 19. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels, Belgium, on July 18, as European Union leaders hold their first face-to-face summit over a post-virus economic rescue plan. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A medical volunteer takes temperature reading of a woman at a marriage hall, temporarily converted into a coronavirus testing centre, in Mumbai, India, on July 17, as case numbers passed 1 million. Photo: Punit Paran/AFP via Getty Images

A medical worker administers conducts a COVID-19 test at a free testing site in New York City on July 18 as the city prepares to enter its fourth and final phase of reopening. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Worshipers of Legio Maria in Nairobi attend a prayer first time since March after Kenya's President Kenyatta directed the places of worship to reopen under strict guidelines. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

A funeral home worker plays the violin as a deacon holds an umbrella before the cremation of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Bogota, Colombia, on July 17. Photo: Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images

Patrons at an outdoor restaurant in downtown San Diego, California, on July 17. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images

Cleaning takes place inside a housing complex in Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria on July 17. The city and Mitchell Shire, Victoria, are on lockdown following a rise in COVID-19 cases. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Cleaning staff in personal protective equipment carry trash boxes in a line to minimize contamination after collecting PPE used by doctors who treated coronavirus patients at a hospital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 17. Photo: Amanuel Sileshi/AFP via Getty Images

An escalator inside a Hong Kong wet market is cleaned and disinfected as the Chinese territory on July 19, as the city reported 100 new cases — its biggest one-day increase since the pandemic began, the BBC notes. Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

