Hair salon staff in Bruay-la-Buissière, northern France, carry out a test run of strict new distancing and hygiene measures on Friday ahead of the country that began lockdown restrictions on March 17 allowing such businesses to reopen on Monday if they meet such requirements. Photo: Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images
From Austria to Australia, countries have begun to relax lockdown restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The big picture: The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, but several countries are beating back outbreaks. The virus has killed almost 280,000 people and infected more than 4 million, per Johns Hopkins. With the IMF predicting the pandemic will cause global GDP to contract by 3% this year, governments are beginning to reopen economies with strict health measures in place.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country should "brace for the pandemic's second wave," as the country confirmed 34 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday — the highest daily number in a month.
By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4 million people and killed 279,000 worldwide as of early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Florida surged past 40,000 on Saturday, state health figures show.
Why it matters: Case numbers in Florida have jumped since Monday, when the state eased restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19. There have been 802 new cases and 46 more deaths in Florida since Friday.
Why it matters: South Korea had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after China in early March. But diligent tracing, testing and strict lockdowns allowed the country to control the outbreak. The new cases could serve as a warning to nations grappling with how to reopen their own communities.