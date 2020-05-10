2 hours ago - World

In photos: Countries ease lockdown restrictions

Hair salon staff in Bruay-la-Buissière, northern France, carry out a test run of strict new distancing and hygiene measures on Friday ahead of the country that began lockdown restrictions on March 17 allowing such businesses to reopen on Monday if they meet such requirements. Photo: Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

From Austria to Australia, countries have begun to relax lockdown restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, but several countries are beating back outbreaks. The virus has killed almost 280,000 people and infected more than 4 million, per Johns Hopkins. With the IMF predicting the pandemic will cause global GDP to contract by 3% this year, governments are beginning to reopen economies with strict health measures in place.

Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan at a Mosque in the Lebanon's capital, Beirut, after authorities eased some restrictions. Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images
People out walking on a street pedestrianized in response to the pandemic during permitted hours in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. Photo: Ely Pineiro/Getty Images
A Las Vegas restaurant on Saturday, the first day dine-in restaurants, hair and nail salons, some retail stores and other nonessential businesses have been allowed to reopen with physical distancing measures and other strict guidelines in place. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The New Taipei City mayor checks the social distance before a game at the Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium, which opened to a small number of fans on Friday for the first time since Taiwan's lockdown began. Photo: Gene Wang/Getty Images
Soldiers in Vienna on Friday. Austria was one of the first countries to ease restrictions, beginning in April, notes the BBC, which reports eateries will be allowed to open in mid-May. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
A teacher with students in Dortmund, western Germany, after fourth-graders were allowed to return in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia on May 7. Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
New strict guidelines in place at an Apple Store at Bondi Junction in Sydney after reopeningon May 7. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Friday a three-step process to remove all domestic restrictions nationwide by July amid a major testing and contact-tracing drive. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
People standing line up outside a grocery store, one of the businesses deemed essential at the height of the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, India, on May 6. The country allowed more businesses to reopen with stringent measures on May 4, AP notes though some restrictions will remain in place until at least May 18. Photo: Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country should "brace for the pandemic's second wave," as the country confirmed 34 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday — the highest daily number in a month.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4 million people and killed 279,000 worldwide as of early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Florida surged past 40,000 on Saturday, state health figures show.

Why it matters: Case numbers in Florida have jumped since Monday, when the state eased restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19. There have been 802 new cases and 46 more deaths in Florida since Friday.

South Korea fears "second wave" of coronavirus as cases jump

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said the country should "brace for the pandemic's second wave," the BBC reports, as officials confirmed 34 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday — the highest daily number in a month.

Why it matters: South Korea had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after China in early March. But diligent tracing, testing and strict lockdowns allowed the country to control the outbreak. The new cases could serve as a warning to nations grappling with how to reopen their own communities.

