Looking back on locking down

A long-awaited passeggiata, in Rome. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images

The world now appears to be moving beyond peak lockdown, with at least 12 countries loosening restrictions today.

Why it matters: While regions and countries will likely be forced to reimpose lockdowns as the pandemic develops, we may not again see half of humanity constrained at the same time.

  • Italy, which imposed the first national lockdown eight weeks ago, is now allowing some social interaction. India also began to tentatively loosen the largest lockdown in history.

Flashback: As Europe and much of the world was beginning to clamp down, a vocal minority of experts and politicians made three broad arguments against locking down.

1. The public would not comply for long enough to make lockdowns effective.

  • In March, the scientists who advised the British government against imposing a lockdown predicted that people would get “fed up” and the “effectiveness would wane” unless the harshest restrictions were limited to a relatively short period near the peak of the outbreak.
  • Where things stand: Even in liberal democracies, populations clearly have made major, sustained behavioral changes that have in turn slowed the spread of the virus. In addition, lockdowns have overwhelming approval virtually everywhere they’ve been imposed.
  • However, a corollary claim made by the chief scientific advisers in the U.K. and Sweden — that a pattern of loosening and then tightening lockdowns will erode public trust over time — has not yet been tested.
  • That leads us to argument No. 2.

2. The virus will be with us for some time and locking down will only make renewed outbreaks more dangerous, because there will be less immunity in the population.

  • That logic informed Sweden's plan to shield the vulnerable but otherwise only isolate people once they experience symptoms.
  • On the one hand: Sweden's chief epidemiologist projects that 25% of Stockholm's population currently has antibodies, and "herd immunity" could be achieved there "within weeks."
  • On the other hand: Sweden's death rate is currently far higher than its locked-down neighbors, and we don't know how long immunity from the virus will last.
  • The U.K. also abandoned its similar approach after concluding that its hospitals would be overrun.

3. Closing schools and businesses while forcing people into isolation will ultimately do more damage than the virus itself.

  • This argument from politicians and business leaders seemed to fade in Europe and the U.S. as the scale of the pandemic became clear, though it has returned amid the debate over when and how to reopen.
  • On the one hand: Reducing deaths from the coronavirus clearly benefits society and the economy, neither of which would be functioning normally even without shutdowns.
  • On the other hand: The damage from lockdowns will be lasting, particularly in the developing world. Leaders including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have warned that preventing deaths from COVID-19 will mean causing deaths from hunger because people need daily earnings to feed their families.

The bottom line: Many leaders who have imposed lockdowns quite reasonably argue that, considering the alternatives, they really had no choice. But while the debate looks different on the other side of peak lockdown, it's a long way from over.

White House won't allow members of coronavirus task force to testify in May

Fauci and Birx. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House informed Congress on Monday that members of the administration's coronavirus task force, which includes health experts like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, won't be allowed to testify in the month of May.

Why it matters: The administration argues that having officials spend time testifying diverts critical resources and attention from its pandemic response. The move is likely to draw backlash from Democrats who have already accused the administration of skirting oversight during the coronavirus crisis.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 3,573,864 — Total deaths: 250,687 — Total recoveries — 1,159,015Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 1,177,784 — Total deaths: 68,442 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program.
  4. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  5. Economy: The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts.
  6. World: Spain and Italy begin first phase of reopening their economies — U.S. skipped EU-hosted summit that saw countries pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Treasury to borrow record $2.99 trillion in second quarter

Treasury to borrow record $2.99 trillion in second quarter

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts, it announced Monday.

Why it matters: The borrowing is a result of nearly $3 trillion in spending that Congress has enacted since the start of the pandemic. That outlay included direct payments to most U.S. households, the Paycheck Protection Program and other economic relief. It also reflects a dip in revenues because the government delayed the tax filing deadline to June.

Go deeper