1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Global debt now expected to surpass global GDP due to coronavirus stimulus measures

Dion Rabouin

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus infections are rising in emerging countries like Brazil, Russia and India, which are now three of the five countries with the highest number of confirmed cases.

Why it matters: To offset some of the negative economic impact from the pandemic, governments have announced massive fiscal packages and new borrowing that threatens their credit ratings and the sustainability of their budgets, the IMF warned in its latest World Economic Outlook.

What they're saying: “The steep contraction in economic activity and fiscal revenues, along with the sizable fiscal support, has further stretched public finances, with global public debt projected to reach more than 100% of GDP this year,” the fund said.

  • In its base-case scenario, global public debt will reach a record high in 2020 of 101.5% of GDP and 103.2% of GDP in 2021.

What to watch: At its April meeting the IMF recommended coordinated fiscal stimulus, a moratorium on debt payment and debt restructurings, and additional financing and grants for the world's poorest countries.

  • Outside of financing and grants from the IMF and World Bank and a moratorium from official creditors for some countries, none of that has yet materialized.

The bottom line: Unless action is taken, the emerging world could face an escalating virus epidemic with less available capital and a growing pile of debt.

Felix Salmon
Jun 19, 2020 - Economy & Business

Democratic economist: U.S. should run deficits without debt

Stephanie Kelton. Photo via Stephanie Kelton

America should run deficits without issuing debt. That's the message from Stephanie Kelton, a member of the Democratic Party's economic task force whose new book, The Deficit Myth, argues that money spent by Congress does not need to be "paid for" with taxes or borrowing.

Why it matters: Monetizing the deficit involves simply printing money and handing it out to individuals, businesses, states, or anybody else, without issuing Treasury bonds or raising new taxes. It has been a fringe idea up until now.

Kendall Baker
46 mins ago - Sports

Golfers may be focusing better due to a lack of fans

The 18th green during a practice round for the Travelers Championship on Wednesday. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Despite multiple positive coronavirus tests and the withdrawal of two top-five players — Brooks Koepka (caddie tested positive) and Webb Simpson (family member tested positive) — the show will go on today at the Travelers Championship.

The intrigue: In the two weeks since the PGA Tour returned, players have recorded notably low scores, suggesting the fanless environment could be helping them focus.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus is the worst-case scenario for developing countries

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

Why it matters: The Great Lockdown, as the IMF calls it, is pushing the world into a synchronized recession unlike any seen before.

