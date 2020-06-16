39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Policymakers eye next round of coronavirus economic relief

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The massive stimulus that U.S. policymakers flooded into the economy is starting to run dry. With some states just beginning to reopen businesses and millions still unemployed, fiscal and monetary authorities are gearing up for another round.

What's happening: As various "stay at home" measures are being lifted, so are many of the relief measures put in place to help the U.S. economy through the unprecedented coronavirus-induced shock.

  • First, the group of small businesses that received $350 billion for the original eight-week term under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will exhaust those funds over the next few weeks.
  • The extra $600 per week in jobless benefits Congress approved in March expires at the end of July.
  • The last of the $1,200 relief payments sent to millions of Americans as part of the CARES Act are trickling out now.
  • Eviction moratoriums are starting to expire in states, which will allow landlords to remove struggling residential and business tenants.
  • Corporate tenants may face increased pressure from landlords given the strong stock market and extreme level of debt taken on by many businesses that will put them in position to take advantage of attractive vacancies.

Where it stands: As in March, the Fed is taking action early, announcing last week it planned to keep U.S. interest rates near zero through 2022 and continue purchases of about $80 billion per month of U.S. Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities.

  • Experts predict the Fed's balance sheet could rise to $10 trillion by year-end, up from its current level at just over $7 trillion and more than double where it started the year at under $4.5 trillion.
  • The Fed also announced it would start buying individual corporate bonds through its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility in addition to ETFs and opened up its $600 billion Main Street Lending Program on Monday.

Why you'll hear about this again: U.S. economic analysts at Goldman Sachs expect Congress to "enact another $1.5 trillion (7% of GDP) in fiscal measures" in addition to the estimated $3.5 trillion so far. But some are starting to worry that lawmakers in Washington D.C. won't do their part.

  • "We see risks of implementation and policy exhaustion," strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a recent note to clients.
  • "Next rounds of U.S. fiscal stimulus look harder to achieve because of a return of political polarization after a short window of bipartisanship."

What they're saying: National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said in an interview with CNN that the White House wants the additional $600 per week in unemployment pay to end next month.

  • President Trump is considering a “panoply of ideas” for new economic stimulus that would be worked on after the July Congressional recess period, Kudlow added.

Dion Rabouin
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Companies set to ramp up competition to survive next phase of pandemic

Reproduced from PwC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Businesses have moved beyond the initial shock and crisis management phase of the coronavirus pandemic, and are shifting their focus to fundamental changes that will reshape their companies, according to the latest survey of top corporate executives from accounting firm PwC.

What it means: While executives say they are concerned about things like bringing workers back into the office, cybersecurity and investments, right now "there is a very common theme around revenue generation going forward that we're seeing dominate the C-Suite," PwC chair and senior partner Tim Ryan said during a call with reporters Monday.

Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

Inside the MLB's ugly labor fight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

For months, MLB and its players' union have engaged in a frustrating back-and-forth over baseball's return. Negotiations reached a boiling point this week, and now the 2020 season — and perhaps even future seasons — are in serious jeopardy.

Why it matters: The talks between the two sides were never great, but they at least once had a tinge of optimism. Now, a 50-game season — once considered a worst-case scenario — appears to be the only hope for baseball this year.

Sam BakerAlayna Treene
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court's LGBTQ ruling may sideline Trump's health care rules

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling on LGBTQ nondiscrimination could sideline the Trump administration's new policies on health care and adoption.

Why it matters: The ruling's ripple effects will be felt immediately, and could ultimately derail regulations the administration had finalized just days ago.

