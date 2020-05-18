2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed chair: "There's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Ahead of his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell previewed what Americans can expect in the coming months from policymakers: a whole lot more.

What it means: Powell has been adamant that the Fed has not run out of ammunition, even after adding more than $2.5 trillion to the central bank's balance sheet — more than half its pre-2020 total — in just the past two months.

What he said: "There's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have."

  • "So there's a lot more we can do to support the economy, and we're committed to doing everything we can as long as we need to."
  • Powell also called on Congress to do more, asserting again that it was necessary for fiscal spending to increase after a similarly straightforward call during an interview with the Peterson Institute for International Economics last week.

The state of play: Powell, a Republican who has spoken out about the unsustainable nature of the U.S. national debt, also took aim at deficit hawks who have balked at the cost of more spending.

  • "The U.S. has been spending more than it's been taking in for some time. And that's something we're going to have to deal with. The time to deal with that ... is when the economy is strong."
  • "When unemployment is low, when economic activity is high, that's when you deal with that problem. This is not the time to prioritize that concern."

Why it matters: Powell's comments are the latest evidence that he expects the coronavirus pandemic to cause serious and potentially long-term damage to the U.S. economy and expects much more than $2.5 trillion from the Fed will be needed to hold up financial markets.

  • The audiences for his recent overtures — the politically well-connected PIIE and now the active voters who watch "60 Minutes" — suggest he is working to create a similar sentiment among policymakers in Washington.

Go deeper: Fed chair warns U.S. economy may not "fully recover" until there's a vaccine

Go deeper

Fed warns corporate debt binge will amplify economy's coronavirus downturn

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

High levels of corporate debt are among the risks that could make the fallout from the coronavirus economic shock even worse, the Federal Reserve warned in its twice-yearly report released on Friday.

Why it matters: Low interest rates and a flourishing economy tamped down concerns about companies' rising debt levels. With the U.S. in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, the Fed says those debt loads could "amplify the adverse effects of the Covid-19 outbreak."

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

All 194 WHO member states are attending a virtual meeting at the World Health Assembly Monday, where an Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry, backed by over 110 countries, is on the agenda.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,200 as of Monday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 11.4 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health

Fed chair warns U.S. economy may not "fully recover" until there's a vaccine

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said in an excerpt from CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday that the U.S. economy may not experience a full recovery until a coronavirus vaccine is available.

The big picture: Earlier Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar predicted the U.S. will be able to return to some degree of normalcy thanks to "traditional public health tools" and that "everything does not depend on a vaccine."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow19 hours ago - Economy & Business