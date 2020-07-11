1 hour ago - World

India reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases soar

Medical workers processing coronavirus tests on July 11 in Ahmedabad. Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

India is set to reinstate mandatory lockdowns for cities as medical facilities across the country are strained due to a recent surge in new coronavirus infections, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Roughly four months ago, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, hoping to avoid the large-scale crisis it's now experiencing.

By the numbers: New COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased since the federal government and regional governments began easing restrictions in May.

Details: City officials in the town of Pune plan to shut down next week after several days of high new case numbers, according to NYT.

  • Officials in Aurangabad extended their curfew, while the state of Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous, ordered almost all businesses to close for the weekend.
  • The city of Bengaluru is set to implement a complete lockdown from July 14-23, according to the Times of India.

