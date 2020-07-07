India reports third-highest coronavirus case count in the world

India has reported more coronavirus cases than any other countries but the U.S. and Brazil, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Schools, colleges, movie theaters, pools, religious gatherings and metro travel remain shut down according to guidance that lasts until the end of July, India's Ministry of Home Affairs announced last week.

Where it stands: India's death toll surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday, and the country is now reporting over 719,000 cases.

Major coronavirus hotbeds in India include Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Between the lines: China has reported fewer infections and deaths than other countries battling COVID-19, but its reporting has encountered considerable skepticism from the CIA and leaders around the world.

In Russia, officials have fiercely denied the possible manipulation of data on coronavirus deaths, the Washington Post reports.

