India reports third-highest coronavirus case count in the world

A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at MMG District Hospital on July 6 in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India has reported more coronavirus cases than any other countries but the U.S. and Brazil, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Schools, colleges, movie theaters, pools, religious gatherings and metro travel remain shut down according to guidance that lasts until the end of July, India's Ministry of Home Affairs announced last week.

Where it stands: India's death toll surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday, and the country is now reporting over 719,000 cases.

Between the lines: China has reported fewer infections and deaths than other countries battling COVID-19, but its reporting has encountered considerable skepticism from the CIA and leaders around the world.

  • In Russia, officials have fiercely denied the possible manipulation of data on coronavirus deaths, the Washington Post reports.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

HHS and the Pentagon on Tuesday awarded $1.6 billion to Novavax as part of the federal government's efforts to speed up the development of coronavirus treatments.

The big picture: Local and state elected officials across the U.S. have admitted that some activities and behaviors pre-pandemic have little hope of returning without a vaccine.

Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
Jul 6, 2020 - Health

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

Updated 21 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

73 countries say they are at risk of using up their stores of antiretroviral drugs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization announced on Monday.

The big picture: A WHO and UNAIDS modeling exercise in May forecas that a six-month disruption in access to antiretroviral drugs could double AIDS-related deaths in sub-Saharan Africa this year.

