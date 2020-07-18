46 mins ago - Health

Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening

People dine at an outdoor restaurant in New York City on July 17. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed New York City to enter its fourth and final phase of reopening after shutting down in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Once the epicenter of the U.S. and global outbreak, New York flattened its curve and has so far proven to be a model for how states can safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.

Of note: Phase 4 does not include any additional indoor activities, such as the reopening of malls or cultural institutions.

  • Though Phase 4 is the state's final phase, several industries will remain closed.
  • But, but, but: Cuomo has not indicated that state government will add another phase, according to New York Magazine.

What he's saying: "I'm so proud of what New Yorkers have done. But we must continue to be on alert," Cuomo cautioned.

  • The state reported 754 new cases and 11 new deaths from the virus on Friday, while hospitalizations fell to 743, according to Cuomo.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 14,119,763 — Total deaths: 597,861 — Total recoveries — 7,930,233Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,670,005 — Total deaths: 139,532 — Total recoveries: 1,107,204 — Total tested: 44,203,733Ma
  3. Public health: Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening — The pain of the coronavirus is about to get a lot worse — Doctors have gotten better at treating patientsDem chairman: White House blocked CDC from testifying on school openings — A rise in telehealth faces language barriers.
  4. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November.
Scoop: Biden's new plan to troll Trump

Joe Biden's campaign bought ads in swing states tomorrow during Chris Wallace's feisty "Fox News Sunday" interview with President Trump.

What he's saying: The minute-long ad, "Tough," will air in the major markets in the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

John Lewis remembered as "one of the greatest heroes of American history"

Rep. John Lewis in 2016 with images and arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at segreated lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1963. He tweeted in 2015, "Even though I was arrested, I smiled bc I was on the right side of history. Find a way to get in the way #goodtrouble." Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images


Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle joined civil rights leaders and other leading figures in paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80.

What they're saying: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden wrote in a statement Saturday: "We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis. How could someone in flesh and blood be so courageous, so full of hope and love in the face of so much hate, violence, and vengeance?"

