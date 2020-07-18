Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening

Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed New York City to enter its fourth and final phase of reopening after shutting down in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Once the epicenter of the U.S. and global outbreak, New York flattened its curve and has so far proven to be a model for how states can safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.

Every region of the state is now in Phase 4, which allows people to participate in low-risk outdoor activities with some capacity restrictions.

The state's guidance also permits professional sports to be played without fans and media production to resume.

Of note: Phase 4 does not include any additional indoor activities, such as the reopening of malls or cultural institutions.

Though Phase 4 is the state's final phase, several industries will remain closed.

But, but, but: Cuomo has not indicated that state government will add another phase, according to New York Magazine.

What he's saying: "I'm so proud of what New Yorkers have done. But we must continue to be on alert," Cuomo cautioned.

The state reported 754 new cases and 11 new deaths from the virus on Friday, while hospitalizations fell to 743, according to Cuomo.

Go deeper: New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are