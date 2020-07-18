Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening

People dine at an outdoor restaurant in New York City on July 17. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed New York City to enter its fourth and final phase of reopening after shutting down in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: Once the epicenter of the U.S. and global outbreak, New York flattened its curve and has so far proven to be a model for how states can safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.
- Every region of the state is now in Phase 4, which allows people to participate in low-risk outdoor activities with some capacity restrictions.
- The state's guidance also permits professional sports to be played without fans and media production to resume.
Of note: Phase 4 does not include any additional indoor activities, such as the reopening of malls or cultural institutions.
- Though Phase 4 is the state's final phase, several industries will remain closed.
- But, but, but: Cuomo has not indicated that state government will add another phase, according to New York Magazine.
What he's saying: "I'm so proud of what New Yorkers have done. But we must continue to be on alert," Cuomo cautioned.
- The state reported 754 new cases and 11 new deaths from the virus on Friday, while hospitalizations fell to 743, according to Cuomo.
