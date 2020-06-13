12 mins ago - Health

New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are

Data: The Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are going down — but that’s mainly because coronavirus cases in the New York area are going down.

Why it matters: The country’s hardest-hit region is getting better, and while that’s obviously a good thing, it shouldn’t provide a false sense of security for other regions, many of which are seeing new cases rise sharply.

The big picture: Take New York and New Jersey out of the picture, and the U.S.’ coronavirus cases aren’t going down. They’re holding steady, or slightly increasing.

  • The large number of cases in the New York region drove up the national number of cases in the early going, and so it’s no surprise that big decreases in and around New York would also drive nationwide decreases.

Yes, but: The virus is everywhere now. Improvement in New York doesn’t ensure the outbreak is under control anywhere else.

  • Several populated states — including Texas, Arizona and Oregon — that are seeing their outbreaks get worse.

The bottom line: The nationwide trend of declining cases, that's mainly a reflection of the New York region’s trend, shouldn’t provide a false sense of security elsewhere.

Updated Jun 12, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Vietnam could be a rare success story amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to rapid contact tracing, early quarantine efforts starting in February, and accessible information quickly given to citizens via text message.

By the numbers: Over 7.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins. More than 420,000 people have died and over 3.5 million have recovered from the virus.

Updated 14 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released "common sense" guidance Friday to help people weigh the risks of attending or hosting events and gatherings and interacting with people as states and businesses reopened this month.

Why it matters: The strong recommendations for attendees of large gatherings to wear cloth face coverings if shouting, chanting or singing takes place comes as protests continue nationwide and President Trump re-ups his campaign rallies for the summer.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas

Customers sit outside on the patio at Eight Row Flint in Houston, Texas, on May 22. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Florida reported the most new coronavirus infections in one day on Friday, while Texas reached the same milestone on Thursday, according to state health department and Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: Both states have continued to ease lockdown restrictions despite the rising infection rates. Florida entered its second phase of reopening last Friday, and Texas is well into its third phase, as both states allow most or all businesses to admit half as many people as they typically would.

