- Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1pm ET: 156,400 — Total deaths: 5,833
- U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1pm ET: 2,952 — Total deaths: 54
- Health agencies: World Health Organization says Europe is now the epicenter — Latest briefing from CDC's Nancy Messonnier.
- Public health latest: NIH's Anthony Fauci tells Americans to prepare to "hunker down," stop going to bars and restaurants.
- Economic fallout latest: U.S. stocks plunge 9% on Thursday, rebound on Friday.
- Headlines latest: Airports report hours-long delays due to the screening of passengers returning from Europe.
- What should I do? Answers from Axios experts
- Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it