Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1pm ET: 156,400 — Total deaths: 5,833
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1pm ET: 2,952 — Total deaths: 54
  3. Health agencies: World Health Organization says Europe is now the epicenterLatest briefing from CDC's Nancy Messonnier.
  4. Public health latest: NIH's Anthony Fauci tells Americans to prepare to "hunker down," stop going to bars and restaurants.
  5. Economic fallout latest: U.S. stocks plunge 9% on Thursday, rebound on Friday.
  6. Headlines latest: Airports report hours-long delays due to the screening of passengers returning from Europe.
  7. What should I do? Answers from Axios experts
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it

Repatriated American citizens have doubled coronavirus cases in U.S.

The official number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. just doubled — to 34 — but public health officials are pointing out that these are mostly people who've been repatriated.

Why it matters: As concerns grow about a global pandemic, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to make sure the message gets out: "We are not seeing community spread here in the United States," Nancy Messonnier says.

Brace yourself for a coronavirus outbreak

Public-health officials’ warnings about the coronavirus are sounding increasingly urgent, with one top CDC official asking the public yesterday "to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

Reality check: Other administration officials, including President Trump himself, were more subdued in their assessments. But underneath those tonal differences, the reality of the coronavirus is the same: It spreads quickly and has already spread to many countries, making it likely to start spreading here, too.

Coronavirus updates: Global cases top 156,000, U.S. nears 3,000-mark

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

From Washington, D.C, to Canberra, Australia, governments around the world are imposing drastic measures in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, as the number of cases globally surpassed 156,000 early Sunday. The number of reported cases in the U.S. reached 2,951.

The big picture: Travelers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport reported hours-long delays that the airport attributed to the Trump administration's travel ban on Europeans visiting the U.S., which went into effect at midnight Friday. Americans are exempt from the ban, but they face coronavirus screenings upon their return.

