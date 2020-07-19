Updated 50 mins ago - Health

Florida Rep. Donna Shalala: "I'm terrified for the first time in my career"

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that she has asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to issue another stay-at-home order and that she's "terrified" for the first time in her career because of the lack of leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: Florida is the new global epicenter of the pandemic, reporting a record number of daily new infections for any state and twice breaking its own record for daily deaths all in the last week.

  • Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the fifth day in a row on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to over 350,000.
  • As of 3 pm Sunday, 49 hospitals in Florida said they had zero ICU beds available. Some have also said they are in "desperate need" of the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients.

What she's saying: "We have community spread, which means the virus is out of control," said Shalala, a former Health and Human Services secretary under President Clinton.

  • "The lack of leadership in the White House and in our governor's office — they simply have not hit this with a hammer, which is what we needed to do and starve the virus. They opened too soon and they misunderstand what you need to do, or they understand it and they're not willing to do it," she continued.
  • "The residents here are terrified. And I'm terrified for the first time in my career, because there's a lack of leadership and we simply have not gotten our arms around this."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 140,000 in the U.S. on Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins data shows.

The big picture: The U.S. confirmed on Saturday more than 71,500 new cases in 24 hours — the second highest number to the record 75,600-plus set last Thursday. And Texas reported 10,158 new cases Saturday — the fifth consecutive day of over 10,000 infections.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 14,360,451 — Total deaths: 603,378 — Total recoveries — 8,082,533Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,748,705 — Total deaths: 140,369 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: NIH director explains why U.S. coronavirus outbreak is worse than Europe's — FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus
  4. States: Los Angeles mayor says city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order — Colorado governor calls national testing scene "a complete disgrace."
  5. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November — Europe's lessons on reopening the schools.
House Democrats call for IG probe into use of federal agents in Portland

Photo: Ankur Dholakia/AFP/Getty Images

The chairs of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Homeland Security committees on Sunday called on the inspectors general of the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security to open an investigation into the Trump administration's use of federal agents against protesters in Portland.

Why it matters: The House Democrats say the agencies "appear to have increasingly abused emergency authorities to justify the use of force against Americans exercising their right to peaceful assembly," pointing to reports of unidentified federal agents arbitrarily detaining protesters in unmarked vans.

