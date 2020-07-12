38 mins ago - Health

Florida smashes single-day record for new coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida reported 15,299 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday — a new single-day record for any state, according to its health department.

The big picture: The figure shatters both Florida's previous record of 11,458 new cases and the single-state record of 11,694 set by California last week, according to AP. It also surpasses New York's daily peak of 11,571 new cases in April, and comes just a day after Disney World reopened in Orlando.

Worth noting: More than a dozen states have reported new highs for daily case numbers this week.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) issued an executive order on Saturday requiring all people ages 8 and up to wear a face covering while in public to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Louisiana is now the 25th state to issue some form of mask mandate as new case numbers surge across the country.

Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Health

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

