15 states broke single-day coronavirus records this week

At least 15 states broke their single-day novel coronavirus infection records this week, according to state health department data reviewed by Axios.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Withershoop and Caitlin Owens report.

On Sunday, Alabama broke its daily infections record with 298 new cases.

Alabama broke its daily infections record with 298 new cases. On Monday, California recorded 9,480 new cases, and South Carolina found 1,738 new cases.

California recorded 9,480 new cases, and South Carolina found 1,738 new cases. On Tuesday, Oklahoma counted 585 new infections.

Oklahoma counted 585 new infections. On Wednesday, 2,946 new cases were found in Georgia, Texas reported 8,076 new infections, Arizona had over 4,800 new cases, West Virginia reported 78 confirmed and probable cases, and Montana reported 67 new infections.

2,946 new cases were found in Georgia, Texas reported 8,076 new infections, Arizona had over 4,800 new cases, West Virginia reported 78 confirmed and probable cases, and Montana reported 67 new infections. On Thursday, Oregon recorded 375 new cases, Arkansas reported nearly 900 new cases, and Tennessee had 1,575 cases.

Oregon recorded 375 new cases, Arkansas reported nearly 900 new cases, and Tennessee had 1,575 cases. On Friday, North Carolina broke the record it had set on Wednesday for its highest single-day infections (1,843) with 2,099 new cases. Idaho counted 401 infections on Friday, breaking the record it set on Tuesday (365).

North Carolina broke the record it had set on Wednesday for its highest single-day infections (1,843) with 2,099 new cases. Idaho counted 401 infections on Friday, breaking the record it set on Tuesday (365). On Saturday, Florida reported 11,445 new infections and broke the record it had set on Thursday (10,109).

What they're saying: "Right now, if you look at the number of cases, it's quite disturbing. We're setting records, practically every day, of new cases in the numbers that are reported. That clearly is not the right direction," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told medical journal JAMA on Thursday.

Go deeper: Coronavirus cases skyrocketing among communities of color