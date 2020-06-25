1 hour ago - Health

CDC expands list of who's most at risk for the coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its warnings Thursday to include more demographic groups at risk for the coronavirus such as younger people who are obese and who have underlying health problems.

Why it matters: The shift reflects what states and hospitals have been seeing since the pandemic began, which is that young people can get seriously ill from COVID-19. Much of the directive was focused on those with preexisting conditions and individuals who are 65 or older.

What's happening: Based on several recent studies and reports, the CDC has placed more attention on populations at risk with a number of health conditions:

  • Age: The agency warns that among adults, risk of COVID-19 increases steadily as you age, not just those over 65.
  • Obesity: Those who have a body mass index of 30 or higher. The original warning was for people with a BMI of 40 or more.
  • Pregnancy: Being pregnant may increase one's risk of being hospitalized and having severe illness. In the study, more than 8,000 pregnant women were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Thursday's guidance also categorizes medical conditions that can affect the severity of illness:

  • Conditions that increase risk: Chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; obesity; weakened immune system from solid organ transplant; serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; sickle cell disease; Type 2 diabetes.
  • Conditions that may increase risk: Chronic lung diseases, including moderate to severe asthma and cystic fibrosis; high blood pressure; a weakened immune system; neurologic conditions, such as dementia or history of stroke; liver disease; pregnancy.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Israel said it would work with the United Arab Emirates' health ministers for research and technology development to combat the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday, per the Jerusalem Post.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

12 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus surge is real, and it's everywhere

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S.

The big picture: The U.S. today is getting closer to the worst-case scenario envisioned in the spring — a nationwide crisis, made worse by a vacuum of political leadership, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and spread out of control.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health

Texas pauses its reopening as coronavirus cases surge

Customers sit outside on the patio at Eight Row Flint in Houston on May 22. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Texas is pausing its phased economic reopening in an effort to battle the state's surging coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Thursday.

The state of play: Abbott said the move "will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase," but allowed businesses — including restaurants and bars — already open under the state's guidelines to remain in operation.

