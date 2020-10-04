President Trump posted a new video to his Twitter account on Sunday saying that he is going to pay a "surprise visit" to supporters who have gathered outside of Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19. He was spotted moments later in an SUV wearing a mask and waving to supporters.

The state of play: This is the second video from Walter Reed that Trump has posted since his hospitalization. Earlier on Sunday, White House physician Sean Conley revealed that Trump experienced two "transient" episodes in which his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94% and that he received supplemental oxygen on Friday after registering a "high fever."

Trump is now being treated with dexamethasone, a steroid that has been found to significantly reduce the risk of death among patients who are on a ventilator and provide more limited benefit for patients who are on supplemental oxygen.

Overall, the president's condition has "continued to improve," Conley said.

What they're saying: "I want to thank them all — the nurses, the doctors everybody here. I've also gotten to meet some of the soldiers and first responders, and what a group," Trump said in a video posted at 5:16 p.m. ET

"I also think we're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street. They've been out there for a long time and they've got Trump flags and they love our country."

"I'm not telling anybody but you, but I'm about to make a little surprise visit."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.