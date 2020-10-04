Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump makes "surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed

President Trump posted a new video to his Twitter account on Sunday saying that he is going to pay a "surprise visit" to supporters who have gathered outside of Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19. He was spotted moments later in an SUV wearing a mask and waving to supporters.

The state of play: This is the second video from Walter Reed that Trump has posted since his hospitalization. Earlier on Sunday, White House physician Sean Conley revealed that Trump experienced two "transient" episodes in which his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94% and that he received supplemental oxygen on Friday after registering a "high fever."

  • Trump is now being treated with dexamethasone, a steroid that has been found to significantly reduce the risk of death among patients who are on a ventilator and provide more limited benefit for patients who are on supplemental oxygen.
  • Overall, the president's condition has "continued to improve," Conley said.

What they're saying: "I want to thank them all — the nurses, the doctors everybody here. I've also gotten to meet some of the soldiers and first responders, and what a group," Trump said in a video posted at 5:16 p.m. ET

  • "I also think we're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street. They've been out there for a long time and they've got Trump flags and they love our country."
  • "I'm not telling anybody but you, but I'm about to make a little surprise visit."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

White House physician says Trump is improving, admits he was on oxygen Friday

White House physician Sean Conley said at a press briefing Sunday that President Trump experienced two "transient" episodes in which his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94% and that he received supplemental oxygen on Friday after registering a "high fever."

Why it matters: Conley repeatedly evaded questions at Saturday's press briefing about whether Trump had received oxygen and insisted that the president was doing "extremely well."

Mark Meadows: Trump's blood oxygen level "dropped rapidly," but he's doing well

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters about President Trump's positive coronavirus test outside the West Wing of the White House on Friday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Saturday night that officials were "concerned" about President Trump's condition after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but he's now "doing well."

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports from the White House on Trump's condition. Meadows' remarks come after White House physician Sean Conley said Saturday that Trump "remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen," but that the president is "not yet out of the woods."

White House physician says Trump's "not yet out of the woods"

President Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement Saturday night that President Trump is "not yet out of the woods," but the medical team "remains cautiously optimistic" about his condition following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports on the state of his health. "He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96% and 98% all day," Conley said, without clarifying whether Trump had been given oxygen, adding to the ambiguity surrounding the president's condition. Trump said in a video message from hospital earlier Saturday that he's "starting to feel good"

