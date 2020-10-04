1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump is improving, admits he was on oxygen Friday

White House physician Sean Conley said at a press briefing Sunday that President Trump experienced two "transient" episodes in which his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94% and that he received supplemental oxygen on Friday after registering a "high fever."

Why it matters: Conley repeatedly evaded questions at Saturday's press briefing about whether Trump had received oxygen and insisted that the president was doing "extremely well."

Pressed by Axios' Alayna Treene on Sunday, Conley said he was "trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, his course of illness has had."

  • "I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn't necessarily true," Conley said.
  • Conley and the White House have come under intense criticism after Chief of Staff Mark Meadows provided an anonymous statement to reporters saying that Trump had a "very concerning" period on Friday, contradicting Conley's more rosy assessment.
  • Conley was also forced to walk back a statement on Saturday that Trump was "72 hours into the diagnosis," which would have meant he tested positive on Wednesday — 36 hours before the president notified the public of his diagnosis via tweet.

The state of play: Conley said that following a drop in oxygen levels on Saturday, Trump is now receiving dexamethasone — a steroid that has been found to significantly reduce the risk of death among patients who are on a ventilator and provide more limited benefit for patients who are on supplemental oxygen. Overall, the president's condition has "continued to improve," Conley said.

What to watch: Brian Garibaldi, a Johns Hopkins University doctor assisting in Trump's treatment, said that the president could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday, where he can continue his treatment course.

Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump's "not yet out of the woods"

President Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement Saturday night that President Trump is "not yet out of the woods," but the medical team "remains cautiously optimistic" about his condition following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports on the state of his health. "He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96% and 98% all day," Conley said, without clarifying whether Trump had been given oxygen, adding to the ambiguity surrounding the president's condition. Trump said in a video message from hospital earlier Saturday that he's "starting to feel good"

Politics & Policy

White House enters cleanup mode over Trump's COVID-19 timeline

White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement Saturday that he misspoke at a press conference earlier that day to update the nation on President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis and trip to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The state of play: During the press conference, Conley said Trump was "72 hours into the diagnosis now," even though Trump announced his positive COVID-19 test late Thursday evening. Conley said in the new statement that he meant to say "day three" into the diagnosis.

Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign pledged Saturday to release his COVID-19 test results from now on, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that the former vice president is "being tested regularly." Biden told reporters he hadn't been tested for the virus Saturday, but he was tested Friday and would be again Sunday morning. His campaign had not disclosed Biden's test results before President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

