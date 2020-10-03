52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump doing "extremely well" 72 hours after COVID-19 diagnosis, doctor says

President Trump's White House physician said on Saturday the president is "doing very well" at Walter Reed military hospital, adding that he was experiencing "mild cough, nasal congestion, fatigue" — which are now improving.

Why it matters: Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has not had a fever in the last 24 hours and is not currently receiving supplemental oxygen. His medical team remains "cautiously optimistic."

  • Trump is 74, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

What they're saying: "It's important to note that the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours," Conley said. "We remain cautiously optimistic, but he's doing great."

The big picture: Conley said on Friday that the president started a course of antiviral remdesivir treatment "in consultation with specialists" and was given an experimental antibody cocktail.

  • The president tweeted on Friday night that things are "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

Fadel Allassan
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's physician says president is undergoing remdesivir treatment

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump is undergoing antiviral remdesivir treatment "in consultation with specialists," according to a Friday night memo from White House physician Sean Conley.

Where it stands: "I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen," Conley wrote.

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital for "the next few days"

President Trump will work from Walter Reed military hospital in the Washington, D.C. suburbs "for the next few days" after testing positive for the coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

What they're saying: The move is "out of an abundance of caution," McEnany said. The president reportedly experienced mild coronavirus symptoms on Friday. Doctors have given him an experimental antibody cocktail.

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Friday detailing the type of coronavirus test that President Trump took before receiving a positive result, as well as his current COVID-19 treatment.

Why it matters: Trump, who is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms, is at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 infection due to his age and body mass index.

