Trump doing "extremely well" 72 hours after COVID-19 diagnosis, doctor says

President Trump's White House physician said on Saturday the president is "doing very well" at Walter Reed military hospital, adding that he was experiencing "mild cough, nasal congestion, fatigue" — which are now improving.

Why it matters: Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has not had a fever in the last 24 hours and is not currently receiving supplemental oxygen. His medical team remains "cautiously optimistic."

Trump is 74, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

What they're saying: "It's important to note that the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours," Conley said. "We remain cautiously optimistic, but he's doing great."

The big picture: Conley said on Friday that the president started a course of antiviral remdesivir treatment "in consultation with specialists" and was given an experimental antibody cocktail.