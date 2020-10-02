1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: Trump experiencing "mild" coronavirus symptoms

President Trump is experiencing "mild" coronavirus symptoms after testing positive, a maskless White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday.

Why it matters: The president is at high risk for a severe COVID-19 infection, due to his age at 74 and his body mass index, which puts him just over the line into obesity, as recorded in his last two annual physicals.

What they're saying: "The president does have mild symptoms. ... He continues to be, not only in good spirits, but very energetic," Meadows told reporters.

  • "We've talked a number of times this morning. I got the five or six things that he tasked me to do, like I do every single morning. He is certainly wanting to make sure that we stay engaged."
  • "The doctors continue to monitor both his health and the health of the first lady," he said, noting that updates could come later on Friday.
  • "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery," First Lady Melania Trump tweeted.

Of note: Meadows did not answer reporters' questions on Trump's medical regimen. When asked why he was not wearing a mask, Meadows said that he had taken a coronavirus test, but did not specify when.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 hours ago - World

World leaders react to Trump testing positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President Trump at al NATO summit in December. Photo: Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images

World leaders were sending well wishes on Friday to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

What they're saying: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April, tweeted Friday morning, "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJonathan Swan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The president is infected

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump, who had talked and acted like he was medically invincible, tweeted just before 1 a.m. that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: The shocking announcement has personal, political, medical, financial and national security ramifications. Election Day is 32 days away. Markets hate uncertainty, and we now have the biggest X factor in the world.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!