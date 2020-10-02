Mark Meadows: Trump experiencing "mild" coronavirus symptoms

President Trump is experiencing "mild" coronavirus symptoms after testing positive, a maskless White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday.

Why it matters: The president is at high risk for a severe COVID-19 infection, due to his age at 74 and his body mass index, which puts him just over the line into obesity, as recorded in his last two annual physicals.

What they're saying: "The president does have mild symptoms. ... He continues to be, not only in good spirits, but very energetic," Meadows told reporters.

"We've talked a number of times this morning. I got the five or six things that he tasked me to do, like I do every single morning. He is certainly wanting to make sure that we stay engaged."

"The doctors continue to monitor both his health and the health of the first lady," he said, noting that updates could come later on Friday.

"I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery," First Lady Melania Trump tweeted.

Of note: Meadows did not answer reporters' questions on Trump's medical regimen. When asked why he was not wearing a mask, Meadows said that he had taken a coronavirus test, but did not specify when.