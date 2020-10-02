51 mins ago - Health

Age, obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is at a high risk for a severe coronavirus infection.

The big picture: The White House physician said that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are "well at this time," but Trump carries multiple risk factors that could lead to serious symptoms over the next few days.

The state of play: People older than 65 are at a particularly high risk for serious infection or death. Trump is 74.

  • Obesity is at the top of the CDC's list of underlying conditions that seem to make coronavirus infections worse. Trump’s body mass index, as recorded in his last two annual physicals, put him just over the line into obesity.
  • The CDC notes that heart disease and high blood pressure may also contribute to severe coronavirus symptoms.
  • While Trump has never been diagnosed with serious heart disease, his doctors have acknowledged that his poor diet and lack of exercise create a risk of heart problems. He takes medication to lower his cholesterol.

Flashback: Earlier this year, Trump took a course of hydroxychloroquine, an unproven drug he believed would prevent coronavirus infection.

  • Clinical studies have, on balance, indicated that the drug most likely does not work, and some research has suggested that it carries a risk of heart damage.

What’s next: Trump is experiencing mild, coldlike symptoms, The New York Times reports.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The president is infected

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump, who had talked and acted like he was medically invincible, tweeted just before 1 a.m. that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: The shocking announcement has personal, political, medical, financial and national security ramifications. Election Day is 32 days away. Markets hate uncertainty, and we now have the biggest X factor in the world.

12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

