Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings

President Trump said at a roundtable Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that the unproven drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. There's no substantiated evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine prevents COVID-19 infections.

The big picture: Rick Bright, the former head of a key government vaccine agency, testified last week that he believes he was ousted from his position because of his resistance to promoting hydroxychloroquine, which has long been touted by Trump and his allies in conservative media.

  • Bright said that he supported the use of hydroxychloroquine under the supervision of a physician. But when HHS leadership issued a directive to make the drug more broadly available, Bright says he resisted: "I did not think it was the proper or safe way to evaluate that drug in the context of this outbreak."
  • Hydroxychloroquine is currently being studied as a potential preventative for health care workers with high risk of exposure to coronavirus patients.

What he's saying:

"I asked [the White House doctor], what do you think? He said if you'd like it. I said yeah, I'd like it. A lot of front-line workers are taking hydroxychloroquine. I don't take it because — hey, people said oh maybe he owns the company. No, I don't own the company. I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don't want them being sick. And there is a very good chance that this has an impact, especially early on. But you look at front-line workers. You look at doctors and nurses. A lot of them are taking it. As a preventative."

DISCLAIMER: READ THE FDA's WARNINGS ABOUT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

World coronavirus updates

All 194 WHO member states are attending a virtual meeting at the World Health Assembly Monday, where an Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry, backed by over 110 countries, is on the agenda.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,200 as of Monday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 11.4 million tests).

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,775,000 — Total deaths: 317,515 — Total recoveries — 1,612,924Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,500,753 — Total deaths: 90,312 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine about a week ago despite FDA warnings.
  4. World: China's President Xi accepted invite to address virtual gathering of World Health Organization.
  5. Wall Street: The stock market had its best day since early April, driven by positive news of Moderna's phase one coronavirus vaccine trial.
  6. States: Judge tosses out Oregon stay-at-home restrictions.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows initial immune response

Healthy patients who received the first doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine appeared to have generated antibody responses to the virus, according to early phase one trial data released by the company Monday.

The big picture: This is an early snapshot of a small sample size within a trial that is focused on the vaccine's safety. This is a positive first step, but still a first step.

