Trump's physician says president is undergoing remdesivir treatment

President Trump is undergoing antiviral remdesivir treatment "in consultation with specialists," according to a Friday night memo from White House physician Sean Conley.

Where it stands: "I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen," Conley wrote.

"He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably." Conley wrote.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.