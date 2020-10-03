21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's physician says president is undergoing remdesivir treatment

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump is undergoing antiviral remdesivir treatment "in consultation with specialists," according to a Friday night memo from White House physician Sean Conley.

Where it stands: "I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen," Conley wrote.

"He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably." Conley wrote.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

  • Moments before White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the letter from Trump's physician, the president tweeted: "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Friday detailing the type of coronavirus test that President Trump took before receiving a positive result, as well as his current COVID-19 treatment.

Why it matters: Trump, who is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms, is at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 infection due to his age and body mass index.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: Trump experiencing "mild" coronavirus symptoms

President Trump is experiencing "mild" coronavirus symptoms after testing positive, a maskless White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday.

Why it matters: The president is at high risk for a severe COVID-19 infection, due to his age at 74 and his body mass index, which puts him just over the line into obesity, as recorded in his last two annual physicals.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow