CDC adds 6 new possible coronavirus symptoms

Orion Rummler

A transmission electron microscope view of the coronavirus. Photo: Image Point FR/LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The CDC has updated its list of possible symptoms for the novel coronavirus to include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, and a loss of taste or smell.

The big picture: Previously, the CDC only included fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms, which may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. Clinicians are finding evidence that the coronavirus affects more than just the lungs, the Washington Post reported earlier this month.

  • COVID-19 may be causing acute kidney disease, neurological malfunction, heart inflammation, blood clots, liver problems and intestinal damage, according to clinicians around the world.

The bottom line: If you experience trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure or bluish lips, the CDC advises that you seek medical attention immediately.

Some young coronavirus patients are having severe strokes

Two health workers lift a patient to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital on April 2 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A small number of young and middle-aged Americans have experienced strokes after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Washington Post reports.

What's happening: The link between COVID-19 and strokes is being studied by researchers at Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, New York City's NYU Langone Health and the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus began six weeks ago.

By the numbers: The coronavirus has infected over 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 829,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 940,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

Rebecca Falconer

Coronavirus-related heart attack caused first known U.S. virus death

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The first person known to have the novel coronavirus when they died was killed by a heart attack "due to COVID-19 infection," autopsy results obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday show.

Why it matters: The patient, 57-year-old Patricia Dowd, from Santa Clara County, California, died on Feb. 6. The first known death from COVID-19 in the U.S. was previously declared on Feb. 29 to be a patient in Washington state.

