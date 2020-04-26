CDC adds 6 new possible coronavirus symptoms

The CDC has updated its list of possible symptoms for the novel coronavirus to include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, and a loss of taste or smell.

The big picture: Previously, the CDC only included fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms, which may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. Clinicians are finding evidence that the coronavirus affects more than just the lungs, the Washington Post reported earlier this month.

COVID-19 may be causing acute kidney disease, neurological malfunction, heart inflammation, blood clots, liver problems and intestinal damage, according to clinicians around the world.

The bottom line: If you experience trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure or bluish lips, the CDC advises that you seek medical attention immediately.

Go deeper: Some young coronavirus patients are having severe strokes