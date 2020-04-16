53 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus may attack multiple organs in some patients

Caitlin Owens

It's well-known that the coronavirus targets the lungs, but evidence suggests that the virus may also cause heart inflammation, acute kidney disease, neurological problems, blood clots, intestinal damage and liver issues, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The treatment for each patient will vary depending on which organs are being attacked, and the myriad symptoms of the virus have already made treatment complicated.

  • Nearly half of the coronavirus patients who are hospitalized have signs of kidney damage, and intensive care units in New York are treating so much kidney failure that they're running low on personnel and supplies.

What they're saying: "The question is, is it kind of behaving like a hybrid of different viruses?" Brennan Spiegel, co-editor in chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, told the Post. "What we're learning is, it seems anyway, that this virus homes in on more than one organ system."

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Cases top 2 million

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 137,100 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 517,000 people have recovered from the virus.

By the numbers: The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 639,000 from 3.2 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 180,000).

Bryan Walsh

Coronavirus spawns a new model for biosecurity

Scientists are calling for a better biosecurity system to govern lab experiments involving potentially dangerous viruses.

Why it matters: COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated the tremendous human and economic damage even a relatively mild but new virus can wreak. With researchers increasingly able to create far more lethal pathogens in a lab using new gene engineering tools, science needs to rethink oversight for such experiments.

Axios

Fauci: Coronavirus vaccines could be ready sooner than expected

Anthony Fauci told CBS News Wednesday it's "possible to shave a couple of months off" his earlier projection that it would take 12-18 months until a novel coronavirus vaccine would be widely available. But he cautioned he didn't want to over-promise and it's "premature" to discuss vaccine trials' data "except to say there have been no glitches."

The big picture: The top U.S. infectious disease expert said the timetable for reopening economies would vary. "The success or failure of that rolling re-entry program ... would be the capability of being able to test, identify, isolate, get someone who is infected out of circulation and do a degree of contact tracing," he said.

