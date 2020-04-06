1 hour ago - Health

CDC: Asymptomatic children could play important role in coronavirus spread

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Compared to adults, children with the coronavirus are less likely to be hospitalized or show symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath, new U.S. data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Why it matters: Those with less serious illness or who are asymptomatic likely play a large role in transmitting the disease. Social distancing is thus important for all age groups, the CDC stressed.

By the numbers: Among the 149,082 confirmed U.S. cases of COVID-19 that the CDC tracked as of April 2, 1.7% were patients under the age of 18.

  • 73% of pediatric patients showed symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, compared with 93% of adults aged 18 to 64.
  • The percentage of children hospitalized was also lower than the percentage of adults between 18 and 64.
  • Still, severe outcomes have been reported in children, including three deaths.

The findings are largely consistent with data from China, which had previously suggested that children with COVID-19 experienced less severe and sometimes different symptoms than adults.

CDC: 6% U.S. patients with coronavirus had underlying health conditions

Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nearly 6% of reported U.S. patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus also had underlying health conditions, which typically led to more hospitalizations and the need for intensive care, according to new data out Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: Based on preliminary U.S. data, people with underlying conditions such as diabetes mellitus, chronic lung disease and cardiovascular disease appear to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19–associated disease than those without these underlying conditions.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Social distancing in Europe seems to be helping

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Health officials in Italy and Spain said that reported declines in coronavirus deaths and infections provided a glimmer of hope that social-distancing guidelines may be working as intended.

The big picture: The virus is confirmed to have killed more than 72,000 people and infected 1.3 million globally as of Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 135,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 16,000) as half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly

What you need to know about the coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

There’s a lot of confusion and misinformation swirling around the virus, so here are quick just-the-facts answers to your most urgent concerns, based on current knowledge.

