Some young coronavirus patients are having severe strokes

Orion Rummler

Two health workers lift a patient to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital on April 2 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A small number of young and middle-aged Americans have experienced strokes after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Washington Post reports.

What's happening: The link between COVID-19 and strokes is being studied by researchers at Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, New York City's NYU Langone Health and the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan.

  • Although there are only "a few dozen cases" reported per hospital location, the ages of coronavirus patients experiencing severe strokes, from 33 to 49, are an anomaly to neurologists, the Post reports.
  • The median age for those experiencing severe strokes, like those that cause large blockages in the brain, is 74, per the Post. Strokes can occur at any age, according to the CDC, but risk increases with age.

The big picture: Clinicians are finding evidence that the coronavirus affects more than the lungs, the Post reported earlier this month. COVID-19 may be causing acute kidney disease, neurological malfunction, heart inflammation, blood clots, liver problems and intestinal damage.

  • Older people and those with underlying medical conditions, like diabetes and heart or lung disease, "seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19," the CDC warns.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Spain will begin gradually easing nationwide stay-at-home restrictions starting on May 2 if novel coronavirus cases continue to decline, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

Why it matters: Spain has reported the most COVID-19 cases outside of the U.S., although it has recorded nearly 4,000 less deaths than Italy, the other most-affected country in Europe, per Johns Hopkins. Sánchez said the country's reopening, or its "new normal," would continue until a vaccine is found.

Updated 42 mins ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New York City. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Image

The executive in charge of the Veterans Health Administration acknowledged in an interview with the Washington Post that the system faces a shortage of masks and personal protective equipment after VA officials initially denied the insufficiencies.

Why it matters: "The shortages, and the agency’s claims that they did not exist, have been a low point in what observers say is an otherwise commendable response by VA to the pandemic," the Post writes.

9 hours ago - Health
U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The South is at risk of being devastated by the coronavirus, as states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems — and they're the ones moving fastest to loosen social distancing rules.

The big picture: The official death toll for the coronavirus in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins.

Updated 6 hours ago - Health