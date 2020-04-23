45 mins ago - Science

How (corona)viruses change

Alison Snyder

Viruses change as they spread — the novel coronavirus included.

Why it matters: A key question for the development of diagnostic tests, vaccines and treatments is how much a virus mutates — and how efforts to fight it may have to adjust to keep up.

How it works: Viruses mutate as they replicate in host cells, producing thousands of mutations that evolution then acts upon as the virus spreads through a population.

  • RNA viruses — HIV, influenza and coronaviruses, for example — tend to mutate faster than DNA ones.
  • But unlike other RNA viruses, coronaviruses have proof-reading capabilities that allow them to catch errors that arise as the virus copies itself.

Where it stands: There are no direct measurements of the raw mutation rate of SARS-CoV-2, but it is likely less than influenza and HIV viruses, says Rafael Sanjuán, who studies virus evolution at the University of Valencia in Spain.

  • As the novel coronavirus spreads around the world, researchers are tracking the changes that are occurring — a reflection of the virus' spontaneous mutations that are shaped by natural selection and other forces.
  • One example: A mutation appears to be recurring at different times and in clusters of people, suggesting it isn't random and increases the fitness of the virus, according to unpublished data that is itself evolving.
  • Yes, but: "Fitness doesn't necessarily mean a virus is more lethal," says Phoebe Lostroh, a molecular biologist at Colorado College and program director at the National Science Foundation.

The big picture: There are tradeoffs between how fast a virus replicates, how efficiently it is transmitted and how lethal it is.

  • The original SARS virus behind the outbreak in 2003 replicated low in the respiratory system whereas SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the upper tract — meaning it can be transmitted more easily through coughing and the symptoms are less severe, letting the virus sneak under the radar in many cases.
  • The Ebola virus had a less than 50% fatality rate in the 2014 epidemic compared to 90% for all previous (and smaller) outbreaks, perhaps because mutations in the virus allowed it to be transmitted more efficiently but also made it less lethal, Sanjuán says.

Keep in mind: Technology has kept up with changes in influenza and other viruses by monitoring mutations, and there are strategies to target multiple regions of a virus with drugs and vaccines.

Alayna Treene

House passes $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill

The House on Thursday voted 388-5 in favor of a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill that will add another $310 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for testing.

The big picture: Members of Congress returned to Washington for the vote today, which took place in nine different waves to limit the number of people on the floor at one time. The legislation, which was passed Tuesday by the Senate, will now head to the desk of President Trump, who is expected to sign into law immediately.

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 2,682,225 — Total deaths: 187,330 — Total recoveries — 732,647Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 856,209 — Total deaths: 47,272 — Total recoveries — 78,339 — Total tested: 4,493,106Map.
  3. Business latest: Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough — 3 ideas for improving the Paycheck Protection Program — Imminent GDP numbers will quantify severity of America's economic collapse.
  4. In Congress: The House voted along party lines to establish a select committee to oversee the federal government's response to the virus — House Democrats request IG probe into removal of top vaccine doctor.
  5. States latest: Cuomo tears into McConnell for suggesting states should declare bankruptcy — Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense."
  6. 📶 1 internet thing: FCC chair: Internet connectivity is "the glue" holding Americans' lives together.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

